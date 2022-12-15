Services for Dekailus Dillard, 22, will be held on Saturday at noon at Lebanon Church of God.
Family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour before the service. Interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his parents — Loretta Patterson and Kendrick Dillard — along with a host of loving siblings, grandparents, cousins and friends. A complete notice will be available online at neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
