WATERTOWN — DeKalb County scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead and tacked on an insurance score in the seventh to take a 10-8 triumph over host Watertown in the District 8-AA loser’s bracket Wednesday.
The Lady Purple Tigers had just scored six times in the bottom of the fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead. Three runs came in on a homer by Jaina Drennon and two more on a single by Alie Tunks, whose first-inning bomb staked Watertown to a 2-1 edge.
DeKalb County scored single runs in the first three innings and two in the fourth as the Tigerettes finished with six hits. They turned around and lost to Macon County later that night in the loser’s bracket final.
Watertown had 10 hits, including a home run, double and single by Drennon. Tunks finished with four RBI on her homer and single while Callie Buhler banged out a pair of singles as the Lady Purple Tigers concluded a 17-12 season .
Drennon pitched the full seven innings and was charged with four earned runs as each team committed six errors.
Beech ousts Lady Devils, 6-1
HENDERSONVILLE — After routinely playing games in which at least one team, if not both, scored in double digits, Beech won a 6-1 pitcher’s duel by comparison over Lebanon in the District 9-AAA bracket final Wednesday night at Drakes Creek Park.
The Lady Buccaneers scored three runs in the second inning and were up 6-0 through four.
Lebanon scored in the fifth on a single by Addie Grace Porter, a double by Alaina Smith and an RBI fielder’s choice by Jordan Bush.
The Lady Devils outhit Beech 8-5, but committed four errors to the Lady Bucs’ one as Lebanon finished a 16-15 season.
Porter finished with three hits in the final game of her storied high school career which saw her excel in softball, volleyball and basketball (the sport she’ll continue in college at UT-Chattanooga).
Friendship played at Knoxville Grace yesterday
Friendship Christian traveled to Knoxville yesterday to take on Grace Christian in a late-afternoon Division II State XII elimination game.
The contest was moved up from today due to commencement exercises. The game was played after presstime.
The winner will travel to Jackson Christian next Friday and Saturday for a best-of-3 quarterfinal to send to Spring Fling in Murfreesboro the following week.
