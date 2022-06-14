Delene C. Hirlston, 91, of Lebanon passed away on June 10, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Odis C. Cornelison and Beatrice Sanders; husband, William Franklin Hirlston; daughter, Wanda Edwards; and granddaughter, Tonya Jones.
She is survived by: her two sons, Gary Hirlston, Eric (Judy) Hirlston; grandchildren, Dusty Reed, Kristi Hirlston, Kiana Hirlston; great-grandchildren, Candice Hunt, Frankey Jones, Dixie Barrett, Nena Hirlston, Jordan Reed, Jayden Reed; and great-great-grandchildren, Ava Hunt, Keith Hunt and Kadence Hunt.
Mrs. Hirlston was a member of the Glade Church and a nurse with Physicians
Home Healthcare.
Visitation will be held in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon, on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service is held at the church at 11 a.m.
Trevie Dean will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Caraway Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Hirlston’s memory to
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by mailing those to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.