Deloris Hicks Harper

Services for Deloris Hicks Harper, 67, will be on Monday at noon at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

She is survived by a loving husband, children, family and friends.

A complete notice is available at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

