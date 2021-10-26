Glenn Hopper says that he isn’t looking to quit his day job.
However, it’s the expertise that has surfaced from that day job that has led to some moonlighting in the journalistic realm.
Hopper’s first business-related book — “Deep Finance” — is set to release on Nov. 16.
“I was a journalist in the Navy,” Hopper said. “So, I’ve always been passionate about writing. I post some on Medium (an open platform where dialogue is shared), some on LinkedIn (a professional network) and other venues. Through any company I’ve been at, we end up having company blogs and company newsletters that I written for.”
Hopper, a 49-year-old Lebanon resident, is the chief financial officer (CFO) of Sandline Global, which is based out of Washington, D.C., but has offices in various areas, including Germany and Taipei, Taiwan.
He relocated to Lebanon in 2007, taking a position with Nashville’s HTC Investments. One of the primary focuses for the retail investments company was in 12 locations of Super Speed Wash. HTC Investments sold those car washes in 2015.
Hopper was hired as the CFO of Sandline Global in February.
Sandline Global is a litigation support and eDiscovery service provider assisting legal and compliance teams globally, searching various forms of communication to build evidence relating to legal matters.
“I sort of carved out a niche,” Hopper said. “When businesses first start, they don’t have a process. I can come in and help streamline things. This tells start-up businesses to put systems and start-up things in place to help them to grow their business.”
Though this is his first pursuit into writing a book for the business world, Hopper wrote “The Hanged Man,” a ghost story that was turned into a film in 2007.
Then, he was a contributing write for “Quitless,” an anthology that was released earlier this year that focuses on perseverance and not giving up. “Quitless” is targeted toward entrepreneurs.
“I’ve always enjoyed writing, writing fiction,” Hopper said. “I got to talking to the publisher after ‘Quitless’ came out. I was telling him about what I did. I was telling him that I was passionate about my job. He said, ‘It sounds like you could have a book there.’ ”
“Deep Finance” is a compilation of sorts as well, with Hopper borrowing from a variety of writings — including blog posts — that he’s penned over the years.
“It started as a lot of blog posts on the role of a CFO and how it’s changed over the years,” Hopper said. “It was last summer when I really started putting it together, as far as how to make this a full business book. I worked on it back and forth for about a year. (The writings) spanned over two or three years.
“I felt like I was on the front edge of it (the idea). I thought that if I could sort of capture that genie in a bottle and capture it for the laymen to understand that it could be something there.”
Hopper began the writing process for “Deep Finance” last summer and concluded this summer.
“The process, as a former journalist, I’m used to deadlines,” Hopper said. “So, when I did it, I knew I wasn’t going to quit my day job. It was basically giving me homework every night.
“It helped crystallize my thoughts. The more I could define this, the more it could help me in my business life. Hopefully, that translates. Hopefully, they can take that and use that where they are. I’m writing this stuff, but it’s almost like I was writing what I do every day. So, it wasn’t difficult.”
Hopper — who is also a runner and a cyclist — is hoping that it translates to a wider audience than simply specialized business professionals.
“It’s written for someone who doesn’t consider themselves a technologist,” Hopper said. “It helps them be able to put some technology, processes and automation in their company.
“It starts with the amazing experience of going to school for journalism, which has shaped my entire career. It’s like I have the Rosetta Stone for translating really nerdy accounting stuff to stuff people can understand.”
Though the book — which was published by Leaders Press and is being distributed by Simon & Schuster — has a release date of Nov. 16, the e-book has already been released and will continue to sell for 99 cents on sites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble until the release date.
The paperback will cost $14.95 when it’s released, and the e-book price will be $9.95 at that point.
To promote “Deep Finance,” Hopper is doing a virtual book tour that will consist of 15 different podcasts.
Then, Hopper is also working with NetSuite — a business software company — doing webinars this winter in which he will be talking with CFOs, accountants and finance people in regard to the premise behind the book.
NetSuite will be distributing 500 copies of the book to various individuals.
“I’m not looking to quit my day job out of this,” Hopper said. “However, the most satisfaction I could get out of this is that if people in a similar situation to me would come to me and say, ‘Thank you Glenn. That’s right where I am.’ I would like to hear that reading this helped to educate them and help them move through the process of transforming their business.”
