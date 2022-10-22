NASHVILLE — Democrat Heidi Campbell led in fundraising and spending last quarter in an open U.S. House race in Tennessee, where Republican Andy Ogles has taken a lower-key general election approach in a Nashville congressional district that the GOP redrew in hopes of picking up a seat.

Campbell, a state senator from Nashville, raised $533,000 and spent $183,500 according to her federal campaign finance report from mid-July through September — a time frame that includes the lead-up to the August primary election and the first months of the November general election. She recently bought her first TV ad after facing no Democratic primary opponent.

