Denise Ann Hunt, 67, of Watertown, died on Aug. 20, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born on Jan. 19, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Mildred Davis Agnew and was preceded in death by a grandchild, Poppy Hunt.
Denise was a 1974 graduate of Watertown High School and worked for more than 30 years for the Wilson County Property Assessor’s office.
She is survived by: her husband, Larry Hunt; son, Houston Hunt (and his wife, Jennifer) of Murfreesboro; daughter, Amber Hunt-Phillips (and her husband, Josh) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Ely Hunt, Weston Hunt, Everly Phillips; sister, Pamela Midgett (and husband, John) of Alexandria; and niece, Jennifer Meyers (and husband, Frank) of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Patsy Vinson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Alive Hospice for all their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gift can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
