Denita Seay, 53, passed away at her residence on April 27, 2022.
She is survived by: a devoted husband of 30 years, Mark Anthony Seay, Sr.; children, Mark Anthony (Kayla), Jr., Zachary Keith (Jonathan), Kristine Evone Marie Seay; grandmother, Nellie Elizabeth Boyd; beloved sister, Robbie (Tony) Thompson; father-in-law, Sammie Seay; along with a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The public viewing was held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, with the funeral to follow. William Hogin will serve as the eulogist, and Brandon Seay will be the officiant.
Interment will be held at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Lebanon.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
