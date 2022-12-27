Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Maynard was recently named Deputy of the Year by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
“They actually surprised me,” Maynard said. “I didn’t have a clue until I looked up, and my wife and dad and grandparents walked through the door.”
Maynard has been with Wilson County Sheriff’s Office since October of 2014. He began his career as a dispatcher after attending the police academy in 2014. He spent around four years on third-shift patrol.
In March of 2022, Maynard said he was approached by Maj. Mike Hale to create a traffic unit attached to the patrol unit.
“He was gracious enough to think of me and let me do that,” Maynard said. “I guess that’s eventually what got me there the other day.”
Before the traffic unit was established, speeding complaints would be added to an extra patrol list, which patrol deputies would visit when they have time.
“There’s a ton of extra patrols at any given time,” Maynard said. “It was kind of hard for the patrol guys to focus on the traffic complaints.”
Over the last nine months, Maynard has been involved in 837 traffic stop 200 officer-initiated investigative checks, and 691 traffic-enforcement complaints Within that time, he’s also issued 840 warnings an citations and been involved in 20 arrests.
“He was recognized for his efforts in traffic safety, and it’s very well deserved,” WSCO Public Information Officer Scott Moore. “He’s got a tremendous work ethic. His demeanor when dealing with anyone is just like your model officer or deputy that you want to see. We’re all very excited about the way he represents not only himself but the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.”
