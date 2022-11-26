A Wilson County deputy was injured after a Smith County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that ended in Lebanon.
Gordonsville resident Billy Randel Bennett, 22, was apprehended on Locust Grove Road in Lebanon after he fled from a domestic dispute involving a weapon.
Smith County authorities followed Bennett into Wilson County, where he eventually pulled over.
When Bennett exited his car, he fired shots at a deputy’s vehicle that struck him in the lower leg.
“The injured deputy is expected to make a full recovery after receiving medical treatment from a gunshot wound to his lower leg,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan conveyed in a press release. “While deputies continued to pursue the suspect on foot, we rendered aid to the injured deputy by applying a tourniquet above the wound to prevent further loss of blood. Thankfully, we were able to take Bennett into custody without further incident.”
As deputies pursued Bennett on foot, he climbed on top of a garage and fired shots into the air. They were then able to convince Bennett to drop his weapon and be taken into custody.
Bennett is set to appear in court on Jan. 10 and is being held in the Wilson County Jail on a bond of $205,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.