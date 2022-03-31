A Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy struck a pedestrian in Lebanon on Monday.
The pedestrian did not require medical attention.
Around 8:30 p.m., a deputy was traveling west on Academy Road. According to the report from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), when the deputy reached the intersection of Academy Road and Highway 109, the light turned green.
The deputy proceeded to turn left on to Highway 109 into the nearest lane to head south. The report indicated that a “white male in a black jacket was directly in front of” the deputy’s vehicle.
Upon observing the pedestrian, the deputy initiated their brakes. However, it was not enough to avoid striking the pedestrian.
The deputy notified dispatch right away, requested assistance from Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and activated their camera.
According to the report, the deputy and the pedestrian walked over to the side of the road, where the deputy attempted to render medical aid. The pedestrian reported pain in his left arm, hand and leg. The deputy said that they observed a “small scratch” on the pedestrian’s left hand.
First responders arrived on the scene. The pedestrian reportedly signed a refusal for medical transport form. Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene, and the deputy involved transported the pedestrian back to the cabin that they were renting on Academy Road.
The WCSO has not released the name of the deputy or the identity of the pedestrian at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.