SPRINGFIELD — Despite a spark of life in the second half of Friday night’s season opener, Wilson Central was unable to get the job done in the Wildcats’ Week 1 road trip to Springfield, suffering a 20-10 defeat.
The start to the football season has been anything but ordinary in Middle Tennessee. Amidst the COVID-19 precautions, time was dwindling to make a decision on high school football rounding the corner. The green light was given, and the Wildcats were ready to pick up where they left off in a much-improved 2019. However, the Yellow Jackets of Springfield had other ideas in mind.
Throughout the first half, Yellow Jacket quarterback Kevontez Hudson threaded his way through the Wildcat defense. Before the turn of the half, Hudson had scampered into the end zone three times.
The Wildcats struggled to put together an offense throughout the opening of the game. The game as a whole turned out to be a case of the Week 1 jitters for Tristan Lewis and company. The weather also played a factor into the play call of Wilson Central offensive coordinator Traye Aric, as he tended to keep the ball on the ground more often than usual. Although, Lewis was able to find some big plays through the air, tossing for 177 yards throughout the night. He also threw two interceptions that Springfield capitalized on.
Several miscues from the Wildcats led to several opportunities for the Yellow Jackets, driving the ball downfield quickly with the assistance of speedy southpaw Hudson. Hudson was responsible for 18 of Springfield’s points, the other two coming off of Luis Diaz Jijon’s 2-of-3 night on PATs.
Alex Atwell managed a 27-yard field goal for the Wildcats in the second quarter, but the Wildcats laid dormant for the majority of the first half.
Coming out of the locker room for the second half, the gears started churning for Wilson Central, still trailing by 17 with 24 minutes of football to play. Halfway through the third quarter, the Wildcat backfield started to knock some dust off, piecing together a scoring drive that consisted of 83 total yards.
This drive was capped off by Blake Hobbs, powering into the end zone from 13 yards out. The Wildcats looked to carry this momentum throughout the remainder of the game, but this proved to be a challenge.
Going into the final quarter of play, the Yellow Jackets were still clinging onto a 20-10 lead, but the Wildcats were looking in the right direction to start the quarter. Lewis connected with Ezra Widelock early in the quarter for 29 yards, but Lewis was then sacked on third-and-four in the following sequence of downs, setting up Mark Shenouda to punt the ball away.
Springfield still had not found the end zone since the second quarter, and this trend continued for the rest of the game, giving up a fumble to the Wildcats, along with some other offensive mistakes. However, it was the valiant effort of the Yellow Jacket defense that held the Wildcats at bay, as Springfield recovered a fumble and broke up several passes. The Wildcats had life at the end of the game, but it proved to be too little, too late, as they were handed a 20-10 loss after trouncing Springfield 37-7 in 2019.
Lewis still put up solid numbers in the pocket, completing 12 of 22 passes for 177 yards.
Zavier Ali had a strong night in the backfield, rushing for 125 yards on 19 carries, and he also caught two passes for 46 yards. Widelock led all receivers with 86 yards, but Kevonte Hudson stole the show. The Yellow Jacket scrambler threw for 135 yards on a 14-of-19 night and rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 22 looks.
The Wildcats will continue their road stint at Battle Ground Academy this coming Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff in Franklin. While tickets may be limited, the game can be seen live on the NFHS Network.
