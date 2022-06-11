A representative of a project proposed for property adjacent to Lebanon High School requested a deferral from the Lebanon City Council, citing a need to look further into traffic impacts the development could create.
Casey Werner, the director of land development for Suncrest Real Estate and Land, made the request during the LCC’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.
“We would respectfully ask to defer this project until the June 21 meeting,” Werner said. “We have a little bit of work still to do with the city staff and among other parties. We really want to make sure that we can help the city with the existing traffic problems and any traffic problems that may be a part of this project. We just need a little more time to take care of that.”
The project concerns a 46-acre tract to the northeast of Lebanon High School. City officials had previously stated concerns about what the planned development might mean for traffic in the area, particularly during drop-off and pick-up times at the school.
To make way for the project, the city has to rezone the property, which is what the city council was voting on. The land is currently zoned for rural and medium-density residential. By rezoning the space to a specific plan, the city allows the developer to go above what is permitted on neighboring properties, while giving the city additional regulatory control on what is developed.
Lebanon city councilor Chris Crowell motioned to heed the request from the developer. The vote passed unanimously.
The next council meeting is slated for June 21 at the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
