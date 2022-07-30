Local developers pitched a $150 million project for a “new-look Mt. Juliet” at a work session held prior to Monday evening’s Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting.
Lineberry Developments proposed a development that could provide Mt. Juliet with a town center, a new city hall, a fire station, and a mixed-use space with hundreds of units of multifamily housing.
Restaurants, retail outlets, offices, and a city-owned parking garage would also be included in the development.
The Mt. Juliet Town Center project would be built on North Mt. Juliet Road, East Hill Street and Caldwell Street.
Lineberry owns five of the eight acres where the project would be constructed. Mt. Juliet owns the other three, housing the current city hall and several other buildings.
Imagine1Company partner Matt Gardner said that Lineberry was intrigued about combining their properties with Mt. Juliet’s properties side by side.
Lineberry and Imagine1 will collaborate on the project, especially with its proposed residential element.
Imagine1 has previously built Vintage Station North, a transit-oriented development with more than 220 apartments and townhouses on North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division near the train station, making it the first urban housing project in the city of Mt. Juliet.
Last November, the city commission approved the Village at Pleasant Grove, Imagine1’s mixed-use development, on rezoning to a planned-unit development.
There are 275 apartments alongside office space, retail outlets, and restaurants that are all set to be built near the Church at Pleasant Grove Road for this project.
Gardner said that the project comes back down to what both Imagine1 and Lineberry have seen Mt. Juliet do and what a lot of other cities don’t.
“As this city has grown, they have managed their growth without keeping up piles of debt and without issuing a ton of bonds,” said Gardner.
Gardner also said that Mt. Juliet’s smart growth and sustainable livability has attracted a highly-educated workforce and has also led to strong wage growth and very low unemployment.
Lineberry and Imagine1 are looking at building Mt. Juliet’s new city hall for the project’s first phase.
The new city hall would be built on the corner end of the development, according to Gardner.
Mt. Juliet’s new city hall and offices would be built at four stories, measuring between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet.
Gardner said that the fire station will be built after the new city hall is fully developed.
“After construction is complete for both buildings and everybody has moved in, then we would have the balance of the city block,” said Gardner.
Costs for a new city hall estimate at more than $17 million, whereas costs for a new fire station estimate at more than $1.7 million.
Lineberry and Imagine1 have gotten a local grocer to anchor one of the retail buildings and are in talks with several restaurant concepts for the development.
Both developers said that they will work on making a downtown for Mt. Juliet.
They said that they have a lot of work to do before submitting an official developmental proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.