Local developers pitched a $150 million project for a “new-look Mt. Juliet” at a work session held prior to Monday evening’s Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting.

Lineberry Developments proposed a development that could provide Mt. Juliet with a town center, a new city hall, a fire station, and a mixed-use space with hundreds of units of multifamily housing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.