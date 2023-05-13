MT. JULIET TOWN CENTER PHOTO

A proposed $150-million development in Mt. Juliet would include a town center, a new city hall, a fire station and a mixed-use space with multi-family housing.

 Submitted

Local developers unveiled a new downtown for Mt. Juliet to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners before its regular meeting on Monday evening.

Imagine1Company presented visual concepts of a $150-million development, which would feature a town center, a new city hall, a fire station, and a mixed-use space with more than hundreds of units of multi-family housing.

