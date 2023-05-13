Local developers unveiled a new downtown for Mt. Juliet to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners before its regular meeting on Monday evening.
Imagine1Company presented visual concepts of a $150-million development, which would feature a town center, a new city hall, a fire station, and a mixed-use space with more than hundreds of units of multi-family housing.
Restaurants, retail outlets, offices, and a city-owned parking garage will also be included into the development.
Mt. Juliet’s new town center would be built on North Mt. Juliet Road, East Hill Street, and Caldwell Street.
Imagine1Company and Lineberry Developments plan on collaborating for this project.
Lineberry owns five of the eight acres where the development would be built. Mt. Juliet owns the other three, housing the current city hall and several other buildings
During Monday’s workshop, the developers went over two options of Mt. Juliet’s new town center to the city commission.
Imagine1Company partner Matt Gardner acknowledged concerns over the use of the city-owned parking garage and the financial arrangements between the city and other private entities. He said the developers decided to separate the new city hall and a city-owned parking garage from the other private properties so that the financial arrangements could be simplified for the project. They also incorporated more parking spaces for the development, including a 60-car surface lot and parallel parking spaces near the new city hall.
Gardner said that the developers wanted to take the elevation at East Hill Street and carry it all the way across the top of the 60-car surface lot for the town center’s first concept.
“We think we can do this cost-effectively, and it’ll really make the whole plaza pop and keep everything on a pedestrian-oriented level,” said Gardner.
He also said that the city hall will be located north of North Mt. Juliet Road for the plan’s second concept, compared to it being located on East Caldwell Street on the plan’s first concept.
“The first thing you see as you’re coming up north off the interstate would be city hall,” said Gardner.
Mt. Juliet’s new city hall and offices would be built at four stories, and the city hall would be measured at 14,000 square feet.
Costs for a new city hall estimate at more than $15 million.
Lineberry and Imagine1 plan on having a local grocery store tenant to be one of the retail outlets for the new town center.
The developers are also considering an Italian steakhouse to be one of the restaurants for the project.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said it would take 20-30 years for everything in the town center to be maxed out.
Gardner said the developers will lay out the planned-unit development for the project in six months.
“One of the other big things we will do during this process is keep the floor plates as flexible as possible,” said Gardner.
Gardner indicated that would help city commissioners work on space adjustments for 5-10 years.
