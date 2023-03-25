The Lebanon City Council approved the plan for a development near Lebanon High School after amendments were made to improve infrastructure and decrease density.

The Blue Hickory development was originally proposed in a June 2022 council meeting. The first plan included 469 residential units off of South Hartmann and Hickory Ridge roads.

