The Lebanon City Council approved the plan for a development near Lebanon High School after amendments were made to improve infrastructure and decrease density.
The Blue Hickory development was originally proposed in a June 2022 council meeting. The first plan included 469 residential units off of South Hartmann and Hickory Ridge roads.
The vote on the 44-acre development was deferred until criteria could be added to the project that would result in infrastructure improvements.
“We’ve been working to to increase the offsite road improvements,” Suncrest Real Estate representative Casey Warner said. “We originally had several off-site road improvements (that were) minimal improvements to Blue Devil Boulevard. Since then (the improvements) have been increased to widening Blue Devil Boulevard to a five-lane section from the existing four and three-lane section.”
The cost of off-site improvements have gone up significantly for the developer. The total cost is now approximately $4.5 million.
“At this point, I feel that we’ve put a plan in front of you that meets both (council) and staff’s expectations,” Warner said. “Any remaining concerns that may happen with the duplexes should be mitigated by the addition of a 6-foot screening fence along the alley that’s been proposed.”
After working on the amendments to the proposal alongside the developer and Lebanon engineering and planning staff, ward 4 councilor Chris Crowell said that this was one of the most complicated items he’s worked on since being elected to city council.
Part of what made the proposal complex was the development’s proximity to Lebanon High School.
“If we don’t do right by Lebanon High School, to me that’s sort of a cardinal sin,” Crowell said. “I think we need to treat it with respect, as well as the neighborhood. It’s an important part of Lebanon.”
In looking at the proposal, Crowell had some threshold criteria that needed to be met for it to be considered.
“The developer spent some time working on costs and trying to come up with a way to build a development that would include that (criteria),” Crowell said. “I think that they were along that path. The other thing that they did in terms of coming up with the development that would make sense for them from a cost standpoint and achieving those improvements was getting the appropriate amount of density in the project to be able to cover it.”
The criteria included road improvements to Blue Devil Drive and Hickory Ridge Road. Traffic experts spent a lot of time on a design to alleviate the congestion coming in and out of Lebanon High School while also providing a way for people to efficiently exit the development.
“We feel like that has been achieved,” Crowell said.
The curve on Hickory Ridge Road that has caused several accidents over the years will be flattened as part of the off-site improvements.
In addition to road improvements, the 200 apartments included in the original proposal were removed in the amended plan.
“That was a big criteria for me, to lower the density and not have people crowded as much on top of each other,” Crowell said.
The new plan will also include 30,000 feet of commercial space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.