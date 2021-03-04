Devilette defense returns Lebanon to 5-AAA final, sectional

For a team so successful, Lebanon’s girls struggle to score sometimes. But it’s even harder for their opponents.
The Devilettes were again dominant on the glass and the defensive end Monday night, and they have two more games this week because of it following a 50-39 Region 5-AAA semifinal win over Rossview at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon scored the first seven points and never trailed. Rossview did rally to within 9-8 by the first-quarter break and 12-11 on a 3-pointer by Laci Edwards early in the second quarter.
But a free throw by Addie Grace Porter and a steal, coast-to-coast layup and three-point play by Terri Reynolds lifted Lebanon to a 16-11 lead which, with the Devilette defense, was all but insurmountable.
Lebanon built a 23-13 halftime lead and 37-21 going into the fourth quarter. The Devilettes’ final 15 points came from the free-throw line which helped them to a 26-4 record and a region final at home last night against Northwest.
“If you play defense and rebound, then you’re going to give yourself a chance in tournament basketball,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “The last two days we’ve spent a lot of time shooting and I think we had a lot of timely shots. We shot a lot of 3s, a lot of free throws. I don’t know how many we hit, but we hit enough.”
Rossview, historically a man-to-man defensive team under longtime coach Justin Woods, has increasingly used zone this season. The Lady Hawks also used a fullcourt press, which Porter consistently beat and finished with 19 points, putting in 12 of 15 free throw for the night and 9 of 11 in the fourth quarter. Reynolds was 5-of-7 from the line and drained two 3-pointers on her way to 15 while Asia Barr and Meioshe Mason each finished with five and Avery Harris four.
“Once we started attacking (the zone), I thought we were getting the shots we wanted, whether we hit them or not,” Barrett said. “We felt like with their length, if we could get low, we might could split them like that, as long as you stayed low. If you got up with them, then they caused you a lot of problem.
“We wanted to meet the basketball and be fundamental. It wasn’t perfect, but it was better than it has been. I thought we did some things better than we’ve done them the last two or three games.”
Edwards sank three 3-pointers in leading the Lady Hawks with 11 points as Rossview returned to Clarksville with a final 17-8 record.
A win over the Viqueens, which lost at Brandon Gym 50-39 Jan. 28, would give LHS a seventh straight postseason home game at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional.
“I loved the energy of our crowd tonight,” Barrett said. “I was proud of them, proud of our team, proud of our students. I’m just excited we’re in the region finals.
“We’ve been here and we’re playing at home. I’d rather just go ahead and take my chances at home as far as having to go on the road. There are some things you get to do on the road that takes you by yourself and all of that. (But) there ain’t nothing like walking out of your own locker room and all of your fans cheering for you and then you get the sixth man out there trying to make a difference. We’ve thought the whole year once the TSSAA announced that all games were going to be satellite games at the higher seed, we felt like we were in charge of our own destiny, and here we are.”
