The stakes will be much higher if these two teams meet during next month’s Region 5-AAA tournament, but Lebanon’s girls got in a good tuneup for the stretch run and postseason play Thursday night with a 50-39 win over visiting Northwest in a battle of district leaders at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
“It was a great game for both of us,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett of the game, which was scheduled after contests over Christmas break were canceled. “That’s a tournament-type basketball game that’s going to be an elimination-type game. And that’s good for us to go through because we haven’t had a full schedule like we wanted to play… We were fortunate that both of our teams were able to get together tonight and have a good game.”
Lebanon fell behind 7-2 but passed the Viqueens when Addie Grace Porter’s 3-pointer from the top of the key put the Devilettes in front 10-9. After a putback put Northwest back in front, Porter was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three foul shots for a 13-11 edge going into the second quarter.
A layup by Avery Harris 1:23 into the second period put Lebanon ahead to stay at 15-13. The Devilettes closed the quarter with a 6-0 run for a 23-15 halftime lead.
Harris had six of her nine points during the third quarter as Lebanon twice widened the margin to 13 points, the latter at 36-23, before Northwest sliced the difference to 36-28 going in to the fourth.
But the Devilettes were never in danger as they executed their way to their 18th win of the season against three losses while Northwest returned to Clarksville with a 15-2 mark.
Porter sank 6 of 8 free throws and a pair of 3s as she led Lebanon with 16 points while Meioshe Mason joined Harris with nine.
Madison Jennings scored six in the second half, Terri Reynolds four in the first half and Asia Barr and Finley Tomlin two apiece.
Tamia Scott sank three triples to lead the Viqueens with 14 points while Kayla Howell had 11.
“We have to be consistent in our fundamentals,” Barrett said. “We’ve got some talented players and collectively when we do things we’re supposed to do we can be pretty good. I knew Northwest would present some challenges for us. They’re extremely athletic and long and jump passing lanes.
“Over the last couple of games, our scores have been lopsided a little bit so we needed a tuneup to get ready for this last four games of district play.”
The teams could well meet next month, possibly for the region championship if there are no upsets along the way.
After last night’s game at Mt. Juliet, the Devilettes won’t have to leave Brandon Gym until they are eliminated from tournament play or advance to the state tournament if they can avoid upsets over the final two weeks of the regular season and in next month’s District 9-AAA tournament.
All tournament games before the state will be played in the gym of the higher-seed team, and being in an odd-numbered district, the Devilettes would host a region final against a like-seeded team from District 10.
“We have mentioned how important it is this year to play at home,” said Barrett, whose Devilettes will begin their end-of-season homestand next Friday against Beech. “I’m good with playing here at Lebanon.
“And next week, we’ll start being able to have some fans and that’s going to be huge for us. I think our crowd’s going to show up. Be glad to have our students back and excited and I think our kids are going to be excited about that.”
In freshman boys’ action earlier this week, Lebanon defeated Mt. Juliet 76-31 Monday.
Lady Saints succumb to Clarksville AcademyCLARKSVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 66-39 decision at Clarksville Academy on Wednesday.
Amelia Lyons scored 16 points and Gracie Clark 11 for the Lady Saints while Felicity Keen and Bethany Lions each supplied six.
Mt. Juliet Christian had games scheduled at Ezell-Harding on Thursday and at Goodpasture last night.
The Lady Saints are scheduled to travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday.
