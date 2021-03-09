Devilettes do it again

After enduring tournament games with a certain amount of nail-biting, Lebanon’s girls could all but declare victory shortly after tipoff in last Saturday’s TSSAA Class AAA sectional, scoring the first 14 points in a 68-50 win over Cane Ridge at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
As a result, the Devilettes joined their 1978-80 ancestors as the only LHS teams to qualify for three straight state tournaments.
“This never gets old,” said Lebanon coach Cory Barrett, whose Devilettes have now appeared in four straight sectionals, one short of the five in a row the program went to under the legendary Campbell Brandon from ’78-’82. “It’s always enjoyable. I’m never going to not enjoy winning, and I never want our team not to enjoy winning because winning is tough and it doesn’t matter if it’s by one or 20 or whatever. Each time we get one we’re going to celebrate.”
And like the 2019 and ’20 tournaments, Lebanon has drawn Bradley Central in what will be a rubber match at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. The Bearettes won two years ago on their way to the state championship before being dethroned by the Devilettes in the same round last year, two days before the tournament was suspended and, two months later, canceled by the pandemic.
Addie Grace Porter scored eight points and Terri Reynolds seven as Lebanon built a 21-9 first-quarter lead.
“I think they had to adjust to the fans,” Barrett said of the Lady Ravens, whose season lasted just one month. “We came out and hit some shots, and they didn’t. And what they do really well is offensive rebounding, and that’s what got them going. We let Jada Anthony get a couple of open looks and therefore they gained some confidence and started cutting the thing down to 10.
“It never was comfortable by any stretch. But I didn’t think that we were in major danger, either. But you have to give them credit for never quitting.”
Once they got over the initial shock, the Lady Ravens used the 3-ball to stop the bleeding and try to get back in the game. But Lebanon maintained a double-digit lead until Cane Ridge scored the last six points of the third quarter, capped by a buzzer-beating layup by Jeremanisha McGaughy to slice the margin to 51-43 with eight minutes to play.
But a 3 by Porter and two by Reynolds opened the fourth quarter with the knockout punch which opened a 60-43 lead, sending Lebanon back to Murfreesboro with a 28-4 record.
“It wasn’t pretty at times, but at this point you’re trying to get the job done and that’s what we did,” Barrett said.
Porter led four Devilettes in double digits with 18 points while Reynolds scored 17 as each sank three triples. Avery Harris, joining fellow senior Porter in playing their final game on Gibbs Court, had 11 points while fellow post Meioshe Mason managed 11. Madison Jennings added four off the bench in the post during the first quarter while Asia Barr and Finley Tomlin tossed in a trey apiece.
“We hit some big shots whem we started attacking their pressure,” Barrett said. “And then we were able to dump it or kick it out.”
Like all Metro Nashville Public School teams, Cane Ridge didn’t tip off its season until Feb. 2. The Lady Ravens, playing only a district and tournament schedule, finished a brief 8-3 season.
Zoe Kerr led the Lady Ravens with 13 points, including three 3s, while Anthony added 12 on four triples.
The Lebanon-Bradley Central game is the first of four AAA quarterfinal games Thursday. The winner will face either Hardin County (20-2) or Bearden (30-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Collierville and Arlington are awaiting the results of a court hearing today involving Arlington, which was pulled from the tournament by TSSAA following a postgame incident. But a group of Arlington parents filed for a court injunction, which was granted with a hearing scheduled for this morning. If there is a game tonight, the winner would face Blackman (21-3) on Thursday with Page (22-7) and Maryville (26-6) meeting in the final Thursday game in the other bracket.
The championship game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.