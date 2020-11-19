Devilettes fend off Oakland in opener

In what resembled camp basketball in June, minus the sunblock, Lebanon’s girls shook off a sluggish first half and a resurgent Oakland in the second to win 43-38 in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions contest Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Playing an opponent for the first time since beating Bradley Central in the state quarterfinals last March before the pandemic prompted a shutdown of all things sports, Lebanon never trailed the visitors from Murfreesboro, who did answer the Devilettes’ opening 6-0 spurt with one of their own. After LHS led by as much as eight points in the third quarter, the Lady Patriots forged ties at 31-31, 33-33 and 35-35 in the fourth quarter as star point guard Addie Grace Porter picked up her fourth foul.
But Porter never had to come out of the game. Madison Jennings came off the Lebanon bench and sank three free throws to break the tie and give the Devilettes some cushion. Porter popped in a foul shot as insurance which paid off when Claira McGowen’s three-pointer from the parking lot brought the Lady Pats to within 39-38.
But Avery Harris hit two free throws and Reynolds one to provide an escape hatch for Lebanon.
“I didn’t really know what to expect, to be honest with you,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “Obviously, this year has been something nobody in our lifetime has ever experienced.
“We did a great job defensively, especially in the first half. Oakland’s got everybody back. They were 7-AAA district champions last year and you know how good the basketball is over in Rutherford County. Division I guard (McGowen) and they’re good.
McGowen led the Lady Patriots with 15 points. The long-armed Beth Nelson blocked numerous shots to lead Oakland’s defense.
“(Nelson’s) good,” Barrett said.
Porter poured in a pair of first-half three-pointers (one during the opening 6-0 run and the other to end the first half with the home team ahead 17-10) and 8 of 12 free throws to lead Lebanon with 14 points while Reynolds sank 5 of 7 from the line on her way to 13. Harris hit 5 of 6 foul shots on her way to seven points while Meioshe Mason finished with four, Jennings the three fourth-quarter FTs and Asia Barr two in the first.
“I was proud of our kids,” Barrett said. “A lot of kids who hadn’t been in those situations. Obviously, we got a senior point guard in Addie Porter and that does make a difference for us. Obviously, we’re going to look a whole lot different, hopefully, here in a month than we do now. Hopefully, we’ll be able to play in ’21.
“But I told them we have to start cherishing every moment because we don’t know what’s going to happen. That was proved back in March. When the rug gets pulled from under you, it makes you appreciate things a little more.”
The Devilettes will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brandon Gym when Ravenwood comes calling as part of a Hall of Champions playday which also includes Lebanon’s boys and both Wilson Central teams.
“Ravenwood’s another team that’s got everybody back,” Barrett said.
In the meantime, Lebanon’s boys will host Kenwood in a Hall of Champions game at 6 p.m. today.
Green Hill wins debut game at Siegel
MURFREESBORO — Green Hill made its girls’ basketball debut a success via a 55-38 win at Siegel in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
Sydnee Richetto scored the Lady Hawks’ first-ever points the way she often did during 21/2 seasons at Wilson Central before injuring her knee last January, with a three-pointer from the left wing.
But it was sophomore Aubrey Blankenship who became Green Hill’s first career scoring leader (for future trivia buffs) with a game-high 18 while Richetto finished with 10. Ava Heilman had nine points, Taylor Pruitt seven, Kensley Carter five, Savannah Kirby three, Samantha Zapton two and Anna Riggs a free throw.
The Lady Hawks led 13-9 following the first quarter, 31-16 at halftime and 44-24 going into the fourth in Cherie Abner’s return to high school coaching after three seasons as Mt. Juliet Middle boys’ coach.
The TSSAA’s career assists leader at Nashville Christian who holds that same distinction collegiately at Belmont, Abner coached Westmoreland High’s girls for 20 seasons, posting a 462-163 record with three state tournament appearances. One of her assistants is former Mt. Juliet and Lebanon coach Larry Joe Inman, who is the Ohio Valley Conference’s career wins leader at three schools.
The Lady Hawks will wrap up their Hall of Champions schedule at 6 p.m. today at Clarksville.
Central succumbs at CPA
NASHVILLE — Wilson Central was no match for Division II power Christ Presbyterian as the Lady Lions roared to a season-opening 61-21 TSSAA Hall of Champions triumph Tuesday night.
CPA roared to a 14-6 first-quarter lead, opened a 24-14 halftime margin and put Central away with a 28-2 third period for a 52-14 advantage.
Virginia Glisson and Mary Carter Logan posted matching numbers of two three-pointers and 10 points for CPA.
Both teams shot less than 40% from the floor. But CPA had 61 shots to Wilson Central’s 34, caused in large part by 36 Lady Wildcat turnovers to just seven by the Lady Lions, who outscored the visitors in points off turnovers 31-3.
Breana Fayne fired in two triples to lead the Lady Wildcats with eight points while Kendyle Pickett scored seven and Campbell Strange, Kristen Smith and Aysja Archer Settles two each.
Wilson Central will be at Lebanon on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. game against York Institute to wrap up the Hall of Champions schedule.
