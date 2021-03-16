Devilettes reach finish line in second place

MURFREESBORO — A season of starts, stops, restarts and never played ended at the finish line last Saturday night.
Lebanon’s girls didn’t break the tape, but a year after their season ended prematurely by the start of the pandemic, they did take this season the distance, finishing only behind Blackman as the hometown Lady Blaze took a 64-56 victory before a Murphy Center crowd initially reduced by COVID-19 restrictions and who had to repurchase tickets to the Class AAA championship game.
Lebanon, seeking its first state championship in 50 years and in the championship game for the first time in 39, shot 50% from the floor. But the Lady Blaze did something to the Devilettes few have in recent seasons, control the glass. Their 29-21 rebounding advantage and just six turnovers to LHS’ 11 helped Blackman overcome 44-% shooting with nine more shots from the floor.
Blackman also bottomed out 20 of 25 free throws while the Devilettes dropped in just 14 of 23 as they put a bow on a 30-5 season.
“We left some points out there,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “I think we got just a little quick. I kept telling them, ‘slow down’. I think we were rushing a little bit. A thousand, 1,200 people, it felt like 8,000. But the stage wasn’t too big for anybody out there. Our kids weren’t afraid to make plays.
“We just came up a couple short.”
The first three quarters were a back-and-forth affair. A layup at the first-quarter buzzer by Kaylee Odom brought Blackman into a 14-14 tie. Lebanon had just battled back from a 12-6 deficit with a 3-pointer by Finley Tomlin and driving layup turned into an old-fashioned three-point play by Addie Grace Porter for a 14-12 lead.
The second quarter as more of the same. Porter popped in a 3 for a 28-27 Lebanon edge before Victoria Page coolly drained a triple on the other end just before the halftime buzzer to put Blackman in front 30-28.
Three-pointers by Asia Barr put Lebanon ahead 34-33 and 30-37. But Blackman closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run as the Devilettes missed shots both from the floor and free-throw line in their worst-shooting period (37.5%) of the evening as the local team went up 44-39.
Lebanon spent the final eight minutes trying to catch up, but got no closer than 44-42 as Barr tracked down a loose ball off a Meioshe Mason blocked shot and took it the distance for a layup. But a missed and-one denied the Devilettes a chance to get even closer.
“It was four or five points the whole way until right there at the very end, you can’t ask for a better state championship game than what we just had,” Barrett said. “Unfortunately for us, we were on the short end of it today. But it doesn’t take away from what we’ve done and where our program is and I couldn’t be any prouder of these kids and all our other kids, too. They laid it all on the line.”
By night’s end, Odom had a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds, tournament most valuable player Iyana Moore 17 (including two 3s and 7-of-8 free throws) and Page 10 (also including a pair of triples) as Blackman took the school’s third gold ball with a 24-3 record.
“Probably one of the most athletic teams we played all year,” Porter said of the Lady Blaze.
Porter ended her career as one of Lebanon’s most beloved players with 19 points, including a pair of 3s and 7-of-10 free-throw shooting. Barr buried two triples on her way to 12 while steady senior Avery Harris posted nine points, Mason eight, Tomlin and Terri Reynolds a 3 apiece and Madison Jennings two.
Seniors Porter and Harris and juniors Barr, Reynolds, Mason, Ny’lyia Rankins and Lexie Crowder were part of three straight state tournament teams, a feat matched by only one other generation of Devilettes, those from 1978-80.
“Addie and Avery have given everything they have to this program, along with these other kids as well,” Barrett said. “It takes a village. The support we have from our administration and our community, our parents. I don’t mean this disrespectful to any other place, but Lebanon is special. They love their kids and they appreciate when their kids give everything they have.”
Porter, a 5-foot-5 point guard, graduates with over 1,600 points, 700 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals.
“She is in an elite category when you talk about four statistical categories that are considered elite stats,” Barrett said. “Most people might get two of those. Most of the time they are a little bit bigger than she is in stature.”
The Devilettes reached the final game a year after COVID-19 denied virtually every team in the world still playing at all levels a chance to complete their seasons. This season was a hodge-podge of canceled or postponed games, replacement opponents, late starts (Nashville public schools didn’t get to play until Feb. 1) and never started (Shelby County Schools, which usually sends a full contingent to the state tournament, sat out the entire season). While Lebanon had a player or two miss time due COVID protocol, the Devilettes never had to cancel a game (except for a two-week hiatus over the holidays imposed by Wilson County Schools) and Barrett found replacements when opponents couldn’t play.
“Our goal, obviously, was to play in this game,” Barrett said. “We wanted to end our season on the floor. We didn’t want something else to dictate the ending of our season. Fortunately, we were able to control that. Last year, it was our of our control. It was out of everybody’s control.”
“This day a year ago we were at home crying, now knowing if we were going to get to play or not,” Porter said following Friday’s semifinal win.
Harris, Barr and Porter represented Lebanon on the all-tournament team while MVP Moore was joined by teammates Page, Odom and Gracie Hamby; Hardin County’s Skyler Gill and Maryville’s Aaliyah Vananda and Denae Fritz, who was also named Miss Basketball following the game.
A strong contingent of Lebanon fans managed to make their way into Monte Hale/Jimmy Earle Arena despite many of them having their GoFan.co purchases invalidated and money refunded after someone, according to TSSAA, bought a large number of the 1,000 available tickets with the intention of reselling them and keeping the opposing team’s fans from attending.
TSSAA reissued 500 tickets with access codes to each school and told fans to contact their school administration for tickets, which were no longer available to the general public on GoFan.
“I’m not exactly sure what happened,” Barrett said. “I just know when I went to buy mine, and I bought a few and I went to buy them again they were sold out and I went ‘what in the world is happening here?’ because I was buying for my family.”
Barrett and athletic director Zach Martin spent several hours Saturday making contact with Blue Devil supporters, starting with the inner circle of family members and branching out to fans, including students, who regularly attended games. Fans, many of whom have waited as much as a half-century for this moment and other bandwagon supporters caught up in the recent excitement of the team’s success, including some whose initial ticket purchases were canceled, were left watching on television or online.
Principal Scott Walters tweeted an apology, saying, “This has been a mess”. Fans left out also vented their displeasure on social media.
“We started with our players and their families and worked from there,” Barrett said. “Obviously, some people are going to get upset. But it’s out of our control. I talked to a couple of TSSAA officials and it wasn’t an easy thing to manage. Everybody is learning as we go.
“Hey guys, we made mistakes. But we got to play. To me, that was the most important thing was allowing these kids to play. They would have been ready to play in front of nobody. They would have been ready to play in front of 10,000. It is what it is. It’s the time we’re in right now. Everybody’s trying to navigate through it the best they can.
“We wanted the people who come consistently to continue to be able to come. We tiered it that way. When our attendance was loosened a little bit from the four people in the household and all of that and people were able to start coming, we thought it was important to let them come first.
Not that we don’t appreciate all the people who’ve jumped on board here in the last two or three weeks, because we do. They would have been here before that without all of this.”
The game boxscore reported 1,174 were in attendance inside an arena which, when all the bleachers and lower seats are pulled out and all the blue cushioned chairback seats are in use, officially seats 11,520.
“The attendance wasn’t very large, but, man, the atmosphere was phenomenal,” Barrett said.
Lebanon holds off Hardin County in Devilettes’ first semifinal since ’82
MURFREESBORO — Lebanon scratched a 39-year-old itch Friday night as the Devilettes returned to the state finals for the first time since 1982 via a 53-37 semifinal win over Hardin County.
It appeared the Devilettes could pencil Lebanon into the championship line early as they scored the first nine points and built a 25-10 lead early in the second quarter. Addie Grace Porter poured in three first-quarter 3-pointers as LHS shot nearly 54% in taking a 20-10 lead at the first-quarter break.
Three free throws by Porter in the final seconds of the first half gave Lebanon a 30-18 halftime lead. The Devilettes scored six straight to open the second half with a 36-20 lead.
But an invisible maintenance person appeared to have put a lid on the basket as the Devilettes suddenly couldn’t hit the shots which had been falling. Hardin County came to life with a 12-2 run, including the last nine in a row, to cut the margin to 38-32.
A floater by Terri Reynolds opened the lid and the teams began trading scores again until Lebanon got into the bonus with 2:39 to play. The Devilettes dropped in 10 of their final free throws to clinch victory in their first state semifinal since the ’82 team beat Mt. Juliet to advance to the final game of the season.
“We started the game really hot,” Porter said after scoring 18 points (three 3s and 7-of-9 free throws), taking down 12 rebounds, passing for three assists and getting half of Lebanon’s six steals. “Like Coach (Cory) Barrett told us, ‘just because we were making shots at the beginning, that doesn’t mean we can’t stop going to rebounds’. Rebounding and defense, that wins championships and that wins ballgames. That’s what we always go back to — defensive rebounding. So that’s what we try to do.”
“When you get to the final four, teams are going to make runs, they’re not going to lay down,” Barrett said. “We expected them to come out with a lot of energy. What I told them was ‘we want to dictate the energy level. We didn’t want to have to go to their energy level, we wanted them to come to our energy level’.”
Reynolds racked up 10 points while Meioshe Mason added eight points, Avery Harris six, Asia Barr and Finley Tomlin five each and Madison Jennings a big late free throw as Lebanon improved to 30-4.
Skyler Gill led Hardin County with 10 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots as the Lady Tigers returned to Savannah with a final 21-3 mark.
Though Murphy Center wasn’t full, it was a sellout due to COVID-19 restrictions imposted by MTSU and agreed to by TSSAA, keeping some LHS fans out. But those who were there made their considerable presence felt.
“I don’t feel anything but love and support from the community,” Porter said. “They’ve always got our backs, cheering us on. Pregame meals, providing anything we needed, they’ve got our backs. We know we have their love and support.”
“When I first got there (in 2014), the first game we played a hall of fame game against Antioch,” Barrett said. “Places I’ve been, hall of fame games, you didn’t get many crowds, like you might have 100-200 people in there, diehard fans and your parents. When we rolled in at 6:30, there were about 1,000 to 1,200 people in there for a program and a team that hadn’t been very successful in a while. I knew if we could start creating some success, man, I knew Lebanon would be a place that would bend over backwards for you, and that’s what happened.
“We’re turning away people right now trying to help us because it’s overflowing right now. It’s a special place. Our community, our school, all of our administration is so supportive of what we do. Our teachers, our kids are students first. We try to make sure we always get it done in the classroom, and we don’t play around about that. We try to do it the right way, and people appreciate it when you try to do it the right way.”
The Devilettes were a state power under legendary coach Campbell Brandon, who took the Devilettes to nine state tournaments in 16 seasons from 1967-82, winning the 1971 championship and finishing as runner up in ’75, ’78 and ’82. The program fell off after his retirement from teaching in 1992. After winning two championships with son/head coach Bud Brandon leading the way at Wilson Central in 2006 and ’08, the hall of famer lived just long enough to see Barrett return the program to state two years ago before succumbing to cancer on Easter Sunday.
“He and I were friends for a long time as I was young and coming up as a coach,” Barrett said. “And when I got to Lebanon, he and I became even closer. We wanted to tap into the history and tradition of Lebanon because I think, not forgotten, but it was out of sight, out of mind a little bit. We’ve done a lot of things with our locker room in tribute to our former teams and former players.
“Tom Brandon (Campbell’s younger son), this week last year brought us a picture of the 1971 state championship team, a wall-size picture… Yesterday, he brought me (as his voice begins cracking with emotion) — after Campbell had passed, Tom was willed the framed net of the 1971 state championship game. He brought that and he gave that to us, he gave that to our program. That takes a lot to do that because that’s your dad, that’s your family. That was something that was his. When you give like the Brandons have done, like all the players that have done from all of history, we hope we can play for that. It is, of course, about this team. But we want to play for the history of this program and we felt honored to represent this program, and we don’t take it for granted.”
“It just showed me how important this is for Lebanon and made me hungrier to go and get it,” said Reynolds, a junior. “For my team, but for the community also. It’s a lot more than basketball. It’s for the community, your family, your friends, the students, all the support you have behind you. It means so much more to them, too, and that’s why I want to do it.”
