Devilettes shoot down Wilson Central

Lebanon’s girls scored the first 17 points Tuesday night and never looked back in an 81-25 triumph over visiting Wilson Central at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led 45-4 at halftime and 70-13 going into the fourth as Lebanon coach Cory Barrett played his reserves in the final stanza.
Terri Reynolds flicked in four the Devilettes’ 15 three-pointers in leading Lebanon with 20 points while Addie Grace Porter poured in four triples on her way to 17. Julia Manus came off the bench to bury four treys for her 12. Finley Tomlin scored seven points, Avery Harris six, Lexie Crowder five, Meioshe Mason and Brooklyn Young four each and Ny’lyia Rankins, Sani Scott and Madison Jennings two apiece as the Devilettes improved to 15-3 for the season and 10-0 in District 9-AAA.
Breanna Fayne fired in two threes in leading Wilson Central with eight points, all in the fourth quarter. Kendyle Pickett scored six points, Lillian Crutchfield four, Kristen Smith a three and Campbell Strange and Jamey Ricketts two as the Lady Wildcats fall to 2-10, 2-7. Both teams will play at home at 6 p.m. Friday — Lebanon against Portland and Wilson Central vs. Beech for homecoming.
Watertown falls at YorkJAMESTOWN — Watertown played a competitive game Tuesday night in a 62-57 setback at York Institute.
Emma Christensen scored 25 points and Brittni Allison and Kierah Maklary 11 each for Watertown. Gwen Franklin finished with six points and Daejah Maklary and Madison King two apiece as the Lady Tigers slipped to 14-3 for the season and 3-3 in District 8-AA.
York Institute, which took a 20-point triumph over state power Macon County last week, moved to 13-3 for the season and 5-1 in the district. Watertown is scheduled to travel to Woodbury on Friday for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Cannon County, coached by Lebanon native and former Wilson Central coach Bud Brandon.
Strong third quarter sends Lady Hawks past Station CampMT. JULIET — Green Hill used a strong third quarter to take the lead and held off visiting Station Camp in the fourth for a 57-51 victory Tuesday night.
The Lady Hawks led 15-14 following the first quarter before an 18-14 second sent Station Camp into halftime ahead 32-29. Green Hill used a 13-5 third to go up 42-37 going into the fourth as it improved to 8-5 for the season and 5-3 in District 9-AAA.
Aubrey Blankenship poured in 27 points, sinking 6 of 7 free throws, to lead the Lady Hawks. Sydnee Richetto racked up 14 points while Trinity Franzen scored six, Kensley Carter four, Ava Heilman a three, Ashlyn Riggs two and Alivia Majors a free throw. Arielle Everett led the Lady Bison with 20 points while Marisa Wirtz threw in 13, including a pair of thees, as Station Camp slipped to 7-7 4-6.
Green Hill will hit the road Friday with a 6 p.m. game at Gallatin.
