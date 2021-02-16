Devilettes stop Station Camp in regular-season finale

Having long solidified the top seed in the upcoming District 9-AAA tournament, Lebanon’s girls finished a 15-1 district campaign with a 50-32 thumping of visiting Station Camp on Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Play was ragged early on but the Devilettes were never seriously threatened as they climbed to 21-4 to finish the regular season, having led 9-4 at the first-quarter break, 19-11 at halftime and 37-20 through three periods.
“We had some good moments and some bad moments,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “Station Camp will make you play and think because they like to pressure, they scramble around and their kids are playing hard.
“They do have some length and they’re just a bunch of blue-collar kids playing hard. Fortunately for us, Marissa Wirtz got in foul trouble early on. She’s averaging 22 a game and she’s got the capability of putting up 40. I think she’s put up 45 points this year. Our defense overall was pretty good. We still have some communication breakdowns, but overall our defense was good. When we got settled and executed our offense, I thought we did well in that. Between the one and the other, there are just some things we got to get better at.”
Addie Grace Porter poured in three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 12 points while Meioshe Mason and Madison Jennings each added 11 from the post. Terri Reynolds notched nine points, Aver Harris five and Finley Tomlin two free throws.
Marissa Wirtz threw in three triples to lead the Lady Bison with 15 points as Station Camp finished 10-10, 7-9, good for the No. 5 seed and a first-round/elimination round date at Green Hill on Thursday with the winner likely returning to Lebanon for a late Saturday-afternoon semifinal.
But first, Lebanon will await the winner of Wednesday’s 9-8 play-in between Mt. Juliet and host Wilson Central, which will send the winner to Brandon Gym for the quarterfinal/elimination Thursday, which will be the first of seven straight possible home tournament games as the Devilettes seek a third straight state tournament trip.
“We’ve got a few days here before we play and we’re going to look to fine-tune some things and tighten up on some fundamentals,” Barrett said. “I’m excited to be regular-season district champions. Our kids have worked hard for it.
“But now we’re 0-0. There are 10 games left for a team in AAA, for two teams actually. We’ve got a few terminal games in there — you win them or you go home and we know what those are and we’re going to do our best to make a run to Murphy Center (for the state tournament in Murfreesboro).
“We’ve taken care of as much as we can take care of this year in a pandemic year where the TSSAA has allowed us, the higher seed, to play at home. We control our own destiny. I’m good with that because now it’s on us, it’s on me. As long as we’re in control and we’re responsible, then we don’t have to worry about anybody else.”
Good start not enough for Central at Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville seized the lead in the second quarter and assumed command in the third last Friday as the Lady Commandos closed the regular season with a 70-42 win over Wilson Central.
The Lady Wildcats led 16-13 at the first-quarter break as Kristen Smith scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter. But Hendersonville won the second 16-9 to move in front 29-25 by halftime before blowing the game open with a 19-6 third to open a 48-31 margin with eight minutes to play.
Jeryn Jarrett scored 17 points and Abbie Fuqua 12 for the Lady Commandos, who finished 9-8 for the regular season and 7-8 in District 9-AAA.
Campbell Strange sank 6 of 8 free throws as she and Cloe Smith each scored 10 points for the Lady Wildcats while Sydney Dalton added eight and Kendyle Pickett four as Central slipped to a final 2-17, 2-14.
Wilson Central is seeded eighth and will host No. 9 Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. Friday in the district tournament play-in game with the winner traveling to No. 1 Lebanon 24 hours later.
Watertown falls in regular-season finale
WATERTOWN — Watertown closed out the regular season last Friday with a 61-44 home loss to York Institute.
Madison King scored 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers while Brittni Allison scored six points, Daejah Maklary five, Emma Christensen and Kierah Maklary four each and Madi Reeder, Gwen Franklin and Alie Tunks three apiece.
Watertown finished the regular season 17-9 and at 6-8, the Lady Tigers are the No. 5 seed in the District 8-AA tournament which was to tip off last night at home sites. WHS was
See Finale/Page B6
scheduled to host No. 8 Cannon County last night with the winner going to either York or Livingston Academy, who appeared headed for a coin flip to decide the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. That winner would advance to face top-seed Upperman at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Keeping the tournament on schedule is contingent on the weather.
