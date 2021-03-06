Devilettes threepeat as Region 5-AAA champions

After settling nothing for the first three quarters, Lebanon’s girls scored the first 10 points of the fourth Wednesday night and pulled away from the free-throw line to a Region 5-AAA-championship-winning 58-45 win over visiting Northwest at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes, who defeated the same Lady Vikings 50-39 five weeks ago, won their third straight region championship and will seek a third consecutive state tournament berth today when Cane Ridge visits for a 7 p.m. sectional.
After taking a 2-0 lead, Lebanon fell behind 15-7 at the first-quarter break. But Addie Grace Porter led a Devilette resurgence in the second period with 11 points, including both her 3-pointers. One of those triples caught the Lady Vikings at 21-21 and her free throw tied it again 26-26 going into halftime.
The Devilettes seemed to make a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Meioshe Mason during the third quarter as her one-hander in the post put Lebanon ahead for the first time since 2-0 at 28-26. Three-pointers by Terri Reynolds and Finley Tomlin opened a 38-32 lead.
But the Lady Vikings weren’t ready to return to Clarksville yet as they rallied to even the score 38-38 on a 6-0 run to end the third quarter.
Lebanon opened the fourth by going inside to Mason, who delivered again to break the tie and her two free throws and a putback made it 48-38. Porter poured in 8 of 9 free throws the rest of the way (and 10 of 12 for the night) to send the Devilettes to their seventh straight, and final for this season, postseason home game.
“As physical as the game was, and people’s legs got a little weary — this was our eighth game in 10 days, I think — you’re going to be a little leg weary, and shots close to the basket have a better chance of going in sometimes than 3s,” Barrett said. “We also felt like with Ta’mia Scott guarding Meioshe, we knew she’s aggressive trying to block shots, we thought we could go in there and possibly get her in foul trouble, and we kind of did, and then she kind of had to back off some. When she did that, Meioshe got a couple of easy baskets in there, or somewhat easy.”
Porter, hounded all night by her counterpart Nia Bagerty in fullcourt man, never flinched and led Lebanon with 20 points while Mason’s big first and fourth periods helped add up to her 15. Reynolds added eight points, Avery Harris six, Tomlin her 3 and Asia Barr, Nylyia Rankins and Madison Jennings two each as the Devilettes dropped in 20 of 24 free throws.
“We’ve been shooting a lot of free throws lately,” Barrett said. “We’ve done a lot of shooting. We haven’t been on the floor very long. I’d say we haven’t gone over an hour the last four, five or six days in practice. Now, it’s about attrition, about execution and about heart, and our team is full of it.”
Scott led the Lady Vikings with 16 points while Kayla Howell had 13 before both fouled out in the closing moments as Northwest fell to 25-3, with two of the losses coming at Brandon Gym. They will travel to Page tonight.
“They were primed to come in here and believe they could win, which they should,” Barrett said of the Lady Vikings. “At this point in time, you get two really good basketball teams, and somebody’s got to win and somebody’s got to lose.
“They didn’t lose it. We won the game. I didn’t think anybody lost the game. We had to go win the game. A lot of times, people will give it away or lose it. Tonight, we went and won the game.”
Cane Ridge, like all Metro Nashville Public School teams, didn’t begin playing this season until Feb. 2.
Playing only a district schedule and tournaments, the Ravens are 8-2. In fact, Metro teams, boys and girls, have had great success this postseason against Midstate teams which have played full seasons.
“They’re fresh, that helps,” Barrett said Wednesday night. “I’ve got a little film on them and I haven’t really watched them yet. I know they have some really good players. Jada Anthony, I think is her name, is a really good guard. They’re really athletic.
“We’re glad we’re playing at home and we’re proud of our fan base tonight. It felt like a really awesome atmosphere. Our student section showed up tonight and I’m so proud of them. (Principal) Dr. (Scott) Walters and our administration, (athletic director) Zach Martin, they’re doing everything they can under COVID protocols to make it the best experience our kids can have.”
Porter was named tournament Most Valuable Player and was joined by Reynolds and Mason on the all-tournament team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.