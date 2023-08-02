There were 150 families who benefited from the 30th anniversary of the annual Dewaal Shoe Giveaway, which was hosted by the Wilson County Salvation Army (TSA) and held last Saturday.
The event helps families as they strive to obtain resources for the new school year.
More than 45 volunteers from diverse churches, Tennessee State University alumni and Phoebe Connections joined with TSA workers to show the love of Jesus and help meet that need at the TSA church (formerly Mary Chaffin Chapel) on Lake Street in Upton Heights. Love was expressed not only with resources of a meal, gas/grocery card, shoes, socks and undergarments but also by prayer and ministry from multi-cultural ministers in a holistic approach to care for these families.
This special anniversary was marked by the return of Rev. Joy Briggs and Tameka “Peaches” Frazier from Potter’s House, the past ministry that birthed the Shoe Giveaway.
An after-the-event supper and brunch the next day provided a sweet reunion and connection between laborers from the past and present. A lap quilt signed by those laborers was presented to Rev. Joy, and a gift was given to Peaches in honor of their past sacrifice and service to the Lebanon community.
Rev. Joy spoke of the blessing of “receiving the baton from the late Mary Chaffin, carrying it, and then passing it on to the Salvation Army.” She challenged volunteers by reminding them that “they would receive a blessing greater than the families being served” in the giveaway. She commended John and Jan Dewaal and their family for their “30 years of faithfulness” in caring for underserved families in Lebanon.
At the height of the five-hour, drive-thru event, cars backed up on Lake Street four blocks from the Salvation Army education building, representing some of the more than 150 family groups taking advantage of the giveaway. Waits were significant for many of the families.
Families representing cultures from five continents were present, representing the changing cultural demographics of Wilson County. The challenges posed by this were overcome by love and patience, with the help of smart-phone translators, in spite of the more than 100-degree heat index. The giveaway provided about 450 pairs of shoes, along with 900 pairs of socks and undergarments to the participants.
The TSA Pathway of Hope program, offering extended help and long-term case management for families with children in the home to help break the cycle of generational poverty, was highlighted at the giveaway for the first time.
“We will be working to provide a more efficient event next year so wait times will not be so long,” John Dewaal said. “All the hard work is worth it to see the expressions on the faces of the children, (and to) know that everyone present had the opportunity to see a small picture of what heaven will be like.”
Those wanting to support next year’s event can send financial donations to First Baptist Church, 227 East Main St., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, with gifts designated Annual Dewaal Shoe Drive on the check.
For more information, interested individuals can contact John Dewaal by e-mailing jddewaal@bellsouth.net.
- In 1993, recognizing these needs, Becky Dewaal and Bertie Alligood began finding ways to provide shoes to a few children, in partnership with the Potters House Ministry (along with Rev. Joy Lyles), located in Upton Heights.
First Baptist Church of Lebanon began contributing financially and with volunteers for the ministry. Through the years, other non-profits, schools, churches, volunteers, and businesses have joined in. Now, typically, 300-400 pairs of new shoes (as well as socks and underwear) are given to our children.
Spanish translators are available for those needing that service. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray and connect with families. The goal is to raise funds to provide for the community’s needs. First Baptist Church Lebanon has an account set up for donations under the name of Annual Dewaal Shoe Drive, with all gifts being tax deductible.
— Submitted
