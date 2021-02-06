Division II championships will be held at Tennessee Tech
With district basketball tournaments beginning in the next few weeks, arrangements are being finalized for the 2021 TSSAA BlueCross State Basketball Championships, which will have a new look this season as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to restrictions and public health concerns in Davidson County, the Division II basketball championships will be held at Hooper Eblen Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville. The tournament will be played over a three-day stretch, March 4-6.
The four games played each day will be scheduled as two, two-game sessions with each ticket good only for one session. The D-II tournament have been held at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena for many years.
The Division I BlueCross Basketball Championships, which were cut short a year ago, will return to MTSU’s Murphy Center in 2021. Murphy Center has been the host of many TSSAA basketball tournaments since 1975.
Games played Wednesday through Friday each week of the Division I tournament will be scheduled as three, two-game sessions with each ticket good only for one session. Tickets to the Division I Championship games on March 13 and 20 will be single-game tickets.
Seating capacity at both venues will be limited and participating schools will receive information on how to access their team allotment through the GoFan platform. There will be no reserved seats available for any of the tournaments and no tickets are expected to be available to the general public. TSSAA Championship Event cards and TACA cards will not be accepted.
The NFHS Network will provide live video streaming of every game through NFHSnetwork.com and the NFHS Network apps. TSSAA Network audio coverage and live stats will be available at TSSAAsports.com. Championship games will also be carried on a statewide network of television stations which will be announced at a later date.
Lady Saints edge St. CeciliaNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls edged host St. Cecilia 43-42 Thursday night.
Chelsey Christensen led the Lady Saints with 13 points while Amelia Lyons had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 5-9 for the season going into last night’s regular-season finale at Davidson Academy which served as MJCA’s Senior Night.
Gracie Clark collected eight points and three assists while Bethany Lyons finished with five points, Gracyn Breedlove four and Felicity Keen three.
Amelia Lyons also had a double-double at Friendship Christian on Tuesday with 11 rebounds to go with her 11 points and six assists. Clark collected four assists while Keen and Christensen each blocked two shots.
Fast start launches MJCA boys to victoryANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys got off to a fast start Thursday night in a 58-39 win over host Knowledge Academies.
The Saints led 12-3 following the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 42-27 going into the fourth as they improved to 3-18 going into last night’s regular-season finale at Davidson Academy.
Montrell Walker tossed in 12 points and Justin Matthews 10 for Mt. Juliet Christian. Max Beaty and Caleb Smith each sank three 3-pointers for nine points. Luke Nave scored seven points, Jordan Willis six, Derrick Crouch three and Chase Smith two.
Kevin Sohasat tossed in 11 points for Knowledge Academies.
