Diane Johnston passed away on April 14, 2023, at age 62 after a long, hard-fought battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, was held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens followed the service.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Monday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Diane Harris Johnston was born in Lebanon to Marie Holmes McMahon and Willie Harris.
She enjoyed Christian music and listening to preaching, both of which enriched her spirit so she could help her son with his recovery. She also enjoyed talking on the phone and being with her grandchildren.
Miss Johnston is survived by: her children, Jody (Stephanie) Leech, Jerrod (Amelia) Williams; daughter by love, Bobbie (Joshua) Quinn; grandchildren, Pamela Leech, Jessi Leech, Lincoln Woodard, Gavin Leech, Mila Williams, Jenna Williams, Ariana Williams; great-grandbabies, Sadie, Jerrod; siblings, Sherry (Charlie) Spears, Kenneth (Susie) Harris, Marshall “Mike” (Kelly) Harris, twin sister Darlene Harris (Kevin) Douglas; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her daughter, Brittany Fitts; father, Willie Harris; mother and step-father Marie McMahon and James McMahon; and siblings, Ronnie Harris, Helen Faye Harris, Terry Gene Harris, and Pamela Dale Oakley.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Gentiva Hospice for its dedication and support through her last days.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.