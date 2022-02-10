Diane Malone, 60, passed away at her residence on Feb. 6, 2022.
She is survived by: a devoted husband, Larry Malone; step-children, Sanetra (Terry) Seay, Brian Malone; mother, Carrie Word; siblings, Larry Hancock, Kay Hancock, Lisa Hancock, Belinda Hatcher; and many other relatives and friends.
Family visitation on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Bishop Robert McFarland will be the eulogist. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
