Dickens signs with CU esports

Cumberland esports coach Spencer Claypool announced the signing of Brenden Dickens this week for the 2021-22 academic year.
Dickens has spent the last four years at Cumberland, where he was apart of the Phoenix football team. He plans to earn his MBA his remaining time at CU Dickens will be part of the Cumberland Rocket League team.
“Brenden will be a great addition to this program, as he brings in a lot of experience and is very versatile in the game of Rocket League,” said Claypool.
He is the son of Bryan and Sharon Dickens.
