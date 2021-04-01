Aly Dickerson capped a wild day in the wind Tuesday with a walk-off RBI double with two out in the seventh inning to lift host Lebanon past Mt. Juliet 13-12.
The Lady Devils needed a touchdown in the inning to overtake a 12-6 deficit. Lily Beth Waddle launched a three-run homer during the uprising.
After spotting Mt. Juliet a 1-0 lead on a wind-caused dropped popup in the first inning, Lebanon opened a 6-1 lead through two innings. Casey Fox homered to right field in the Lady Devil first inning.
But the Lady Bears battled back, launching three home runs on the day. Kaileigh Billington and Cali Hughes each went deep in a five-run fourth inning and Gabby Faccadio homered in the fifth. Mt. Juliet scored four times in the top of the seventh for a 12-6 lead.
Lebanon finished with 15 hits, including three by Karlee Wright and two each by Dickerson, Alaina Smith and Sarah Kizer.
Green Hill scores four in sixth to win inaugural home gameMT. JULIET — Playing their inaugural home game, Green Hill scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday and held off Station Camp 7-6. The Lady Hawks opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning and 3-1 in the second before Station Camp built a 5-3 advantage in the fourth.
Emily Legrand homered and drove in three runs for Green Hill. Allison Brake singled twice and doubled while Reagan Frost and Lillie Buckley each doubled and singled. Maliyah Wilkins also doubled as the Lady Hawks banged out 12 hits.
Keeton Brown started the game in the circle for Green Hill and also finished the contest, hurling 41/3 innings total.
Station Camp collected nine hits.
