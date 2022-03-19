We recently took a very impromptu trip to the beach.
When the opportunity first came up, my instinct was … no stinking way. I’ve not only got my usual 10 pounds of Christmas fat to lose but then when you add my COVID fat — well — there was no stinking way I could fit into anything for the beach with one week’s notice.
My husband convinced me to go nonetheless.
And as I sat on the beach covered from head to toe with a last minute Amazon cover-up I found, I looked around at all the people on the cruise from all parts of the world and realized that the whole entire world had gotten fat with me.
COVID, year one ... we all gained the weight. But, hey, why not? We were basically prisoners in our homes, watching Netflix and eating carbs to make us feel better. And, of course, we figured when the next year rolled around we’d lose the weight.
Year two of COVID hit and well … we might as well just keep on eating. COVID was still here. Mask, social distancing, remote everything ... which meant yoga pants and stretchy clothes were here to stay. And so it went.
And then, wouldn’t you know it — just as it appeared — that stinking COVID went away. And in its wake it has left me one size up with absolutely nothing to wear. And to be honest, I’ve kind of forgotten how to dress other than in leggings and a sweatshirt, so the problem is just multiplied.
If the trip did anything, however, it caused me to decide to diet like never before. This is it. The weight is coming off, and that applies to my husband as well ... whether he likes it or not.
My 51-year-old husband has weighed the same weight all his life, give or take 10 pounds. And then, COVID hit him too. So we are in this together, for once, which I thought I’d like.
We chose Keto as the diet of choice, low carb basically, no sugar, no fun … just meat and heavy cream.
We’ve been back two weeks, and my other fat half has lost 10 pounds. I’ve lost two.
“I feel great, “ he says with joy.
“This is easy,” he says as he scarfs down his second hamburger without the bun.
“At this rate, I’ll be done in a month,” he enthusiastically says.
Yes, I’m pretty sure this diet is going to cause someone to die … probably the skinny one.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
