Dignitaries pay tribute to Hunt

Woody Hunt and his baseball teams have compiled impressive numbers during four decades on Cumberland Square.
The most impressive number Saturday were the countless former players and friends who jammed the bleachers inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena, joining members of the Hunt family who sat at one end of the gym, dignitaries on the other end, the current team seated on the floor in front of the bleachers and the other dignitaries seated on the dais — all on hand to pay tribute to Hunt, whose teams have won 1,608 of 2,404 games coached since 1982 as of Saturday.
The most significant number associated with the hall of fame coach (he’s in six of them), the No. 6 he’s worn on his jersey all these years, was officially retired. A No. 6 sign which lights at night was attached to the top of the left-field scoreboard at Woody Hunt Stadium on Friday. The original plan was to unveil the sign during an outdoor ceremony. But rain forced the ceremony indoors and the game with Bethel (his final home contest) postponed until Sunday.
Rain may have been appropriate. Two of Cumberland’s biggest celebration days have been marked by precipitation, including the 2004 championship parade. And not having a game to follow the emotional ceremony allowed all to savor the moment.
“There are people all over the world who know about Lebanon, Tennessee, and it’s because of him,” Lebanon mayor Rick Bell said, pointing to the coach.
Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto, who attends the same church as Hunt and coached at Lebanon High School for nearly two decades before entering politics, also sang his praises.
“As a coach in the community…you were someone we looked up to,” said Hutto, who placed Cumberland baseball, the Fair and Cracker Barrel as Wilson County’s most famous entities. “This is the home Woody Hunt built, and it’s second to none.”
Scholarships in Hunt’s name were also announced by the Wilson County Sports Council and the university.
Then it was Hunt’s turn. The coach opened with a joke saying he wasn’t retiring, saying the school wanted him to “retire” to raise funds.
Then he turned serious.
“It is the right time,” he said, pausing at times for emotion. “I’m at peace with the decision and looking forward to the next step.”
Hunt noted he first came to Lebanon in 1977 and credited his predecessor Mickey Englett and Ernest L. Stockton, the first of nine presidents who have served during his tenure and whose name graces the baseball field (where Hunt’s name was added in 1993), for bringing him to the school, which was a junior college until 1983. He also praised the campus community from students, professors, security personnel, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers… He also thanked former assistant athletic director Mitch Walters, former ADs Lynn Bogle and Pat Lawson and the current head of the department, Ron Pavan. Hunt didn’t mention he is a past AD as well. Bogle called Cumberland’s 2004 national championship run with Walters, who was behind the microphone for all three NAIA titles. He also thanked his church, Immanuel Baptist, and its former longtime pastor, Donald Owens, who led the invocation and sat next to the coach until it was time to speak.
The coach noted the challenges the community and world have faced in the last year. His house was destroyed by a tornado last year, he was stricken by COVID in January and was struck in the face by a foul ball early this season.
“When the tornado ripped our house apart… my family will never forget the support that you extended us,” Hunt said. “When I was hit by a line drive in Georgia, this community reached out. I thank (current radio announcer) Randy Sallis for staying with me at the hospital.
“I am deeply grateful and I love you all. My journey at Cumberland has been a worthwhile experience.”
Hunt then called for his former players to come down from the bleachers and gather in a circle in front of the dais. About half the crowd estimated to be around 1,200 came down.
“I wish I could give you more because you gave me a lot,” Hunt told his players, noting many who couldn’t be there had reached out and also mentioning four who have died. “Keep chasing rainbows and believe because there are many possibilities.”
Afterward, Hunt was amazed at the day.
“Everything the school has done for me, to honor me in this way is remarkable, I can’t believe it,” Hunt said in between posing for countless photos with his players and friends. “A day I’ll never forget.”
He said seeing the players was the most rewarding part.
“I’m just thrilled to see them all,” he said. “It’s beyond me that they came this far for this day, and I’m really thankful for that.”
Hunt admitted he’s had private emotional moments during this season as the games and days have been marked off toward the end, which officially was to end yesterday at Indiana-Southeast before the Mid-South Conference tournament.
“You got to deal with it, life goes on,” Hunt said. “You got to get over it and deal with it.”
His younger son, Ryan, will take over as head coach June 1 (unless the Phoenix are in the NAIA World Series, which is to conclude June 4).
“I’m a big baseball fan, and I’ll be a big Cumberland fan,” he said. “I’ll probably be more nervous for (Ryan) than I was for me. But I just want to enjoy the game from behind the fence, not in the dugout, so I’m really looking forward to that.”
Ryan Hunt also spoke briefly to the crowd, but later said this was his dad’s day.
“It hasn’t really hit home just yet,” Ryan Hunt said. “It has a little bit today. Once that final game is played, whenever that may be…it’s definitely going to be tough and very emotional.”
Ryan Hunt is a former Lebanon High second baseman who later played for his dad’s Bulldogs (as the school’s mascot was called until it was changed a few years ago) and served 12 years on his staff, including all three national championships. He’s spent the last six seasons as Vol State’s head coach, beginning his head coaching career like his dad’s on the junior-college level.
He said his voice, or message, may be slightly different from dad’s, but not much.
“I’m a little bit more laid back,” Ryan Hunt said. “But my voice is going to be very similar because the groundwork has been laid and been said. All I’ve got to do is come in here and try to continue the tradition in the direction it’s been going in and hopefully take it even further.
“I’m excited about it and ready to get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.