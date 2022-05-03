The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will be under new leadership in the coming months after its executive director, G.C. Hixson, formally announced his retirement at a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.
Hixson has worked in the role for 17 years, having overseen the introduction of numerous large-scale distribution centers and manufacturing facilities in Wilson County. Recently, Tritium, an eclectic vehicle manufacturing company, expanded its operations to include a North American location in Lebanon in a move touted by the White House. Additionally, online retailer Chewy’s made a move to Wilson County, bringing with it more than 1,000 new jobs.
In a letter to the board, Hixson called serving as director a “privilege,” and that the decision to step down was not one he made lightly.
“It is after much thought, discussions, considerations and prayer that I have (decided) today to inform the board of directors of my intentions to resign,” he wrote in a letter. “The JECDB has provided a unique opportunity to work at the very foundation and heart of economic development. It has allowed the chance to work with dedicated elected officials, ever-giving board members and numerous community economic volunteers. Many of these individuals have and will remain professional associates and/or lifelong personal friends.”
Moving forward, Hixson indicated that he would like to remain actively engaged throughout the transition phase.
“I know that a smooth transition will occur because of the work and support of (JECDB) Assistant Director Tammy Stokes, whom I have the greatest confidence and respect for,” the letter read.
In an email, Stokes indicated that details of the transition would be laid out during the next JECDB Executive Committee meeting, which will be held on May 5.
As for Hixson’s successor, Stokes said, “In the past, the organization has appointed a search committee to conduct a national search.”
