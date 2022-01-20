County residents impacted by the tornado and straight-line-winds storm event in December are now eligible to receive relief from the state and federal government.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently declared the Dec. 11 tornadoes as a major disaster, indicating that those affected are eligible to apply for individual assistance.
In total, 12 Tennessee counties were highlighted as having been impacted.
FEMA’s website said that the individual assistance program “provides financial and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster, who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.”
The website also said that the assistance is intended to meet one’s basic needs and to supplement disaster recovery efforts.
Last August, FEMA expanded the individual assistance program to include applicants with damage that did not make their home unlivable to clean and sanitize their home to help prevent additional losses. The update also included financial assistance to applicants for the cost of real property needs (limited to wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and a paved path) due to a disaster-caused disability, when these items were not present in the home before the disaster.
FEMA is not the only agency that storm victims can turn to. In a release, the Tennessee Department of Revenue said that Tennessee residents impacted by December’s severe weather are “potentially eligible for sales tax refunds on home appliances, home furniture, and home building supplies, as they rebuild after storms.”
“A month ago severe weather impacted many Tennesseans,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in the release. “We want to make sure people know this help is available.”
To be eligible for a refund, residents must be receiving financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the repair, replacement, or construction of their primary home that was damaged or destroyed.
To receive a refund, the Tennessee resident must file a claim with the Department of Revenue on the TNTAP website. Claims can be filed up to one year from the date on the FEMA decision letter (Jan. 13.)
Eligible items are major appliances purchased for $3,200 or less, residential furniture purchased for $3,200 or less, and residential building supplies purchased for $500 or less.
The maximum amount of refund available to any one residence is $2,500.
A person can file only one claim for a primary residence. The claim should include all Tennessee sales and use tax paid, up to $2,500, to all retailers for any eligible items.
Receipts and invoices should be compiled and tracked so that all eligible items purchased after the date of the disaster from all retailers can be submitted at one time.
For a step-by-step guide on filing a sales-tax refund claim, and for answers to some of the frequently asked questions about the refund, visit www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/natural-disaster-sales-tax-relief.
The sales tax relief was enacted into law in 2010, following the devastating flooding in Middle Tennessee. It has been available, since then, to Tennessee residents impacted by natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.