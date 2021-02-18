The District 9-AAA basketball tournament will tip off Friday with the 8-9 play-in game, weather permitting.
If not, the 8-9 winner, which in the girls’ case is Mt. Juliet or host Wilson Central, would face a double header Saturday.
Right now, the Lady Bears and Lady Wildcats will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at WCHS, with the winner coming to top-seed Lebanon to take on the Devilettes at 1 p.m. Saturday.
If the game can’t be played Friday, they would try again at 10 a.m. Saturday with the winner playing LHS at 4.
Lebanon’s boys will host Wilson Central at 4 p.m. Saturday unless the MJ-WC girls’ game is held that morning, in which case the two LHS games would flip with the boys playing at 1 p.m.
In the same half of the girls’ bracket, Green Hill will host Station Camp at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Green Hill’s boys will host Mt. Juliet at 4 p.m. Saturday with the gym cleared between games and separate admissions charged.
Should Hendersonville beat Portland in the boys’ 8-9 game, it would set up four quarterfinal games between city rivals — Wilson Central at Lebanon, Mt. Juliet at Green Hill, Hendersonville at Beech and Gallatin at Station Camp.
Back to the girls’ bracket, should Green Hill beat Station Camp, the Lady Hawks would travel to Lebanon or host the Mt. Juliet-Wilson Central winner at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals with the finals and consolations simultaneously set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the higher-seeded team’s gym.
In the boys’ bracket, the Wilson Central-Lebanon winner would travel to Beech or play host to either Portland or Hendersonville at 7 p.m. Monday.
If a girls’ semifinal is also scheduled for that site, game times for both would have to be worked out.
Green Hill’s boys would host Gallatin or Station Camp at 7 p.m. Monday while Mt. Juliet would travel to one of those schools depending on the results of Saturday’s games.
The finals and consolations will both be played at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at the higher seeded team’s gym.
District 8-AA was supposed to begin last Monday with first-round girls games.
None have been played and there was no word on when that tournament will tip off.
In Division II, Friendship Christian’s boys will travel to Christ Presbyterian at 6 p.m. Saturday (three days later than originally scheduled) for a first-round East Region elimination game.
