District 9-AAA baseball coaches finalized the upcoming tournament yesterday morning with division champions Mt. Juliet and Lebanon set to host double-elimination brackets starting this weekend.
With Green Hill giving the district nine teams, coaches decided to split into two divisions drawn randomly. Mt. Juliet won its division and defeated the Blue Devils in their lone meeting (division foes met twice, crossover games once).
The Mt. Juliet bracket is to begin at noon Saturday with Green Hill taking on Gallatin. The Hawks won a tiebreaker with Hendersonville for the No. 3 seed and avoid a play-in game.
The Golden Bears will battle Station Camp at 3. They will return for rare Sunday action with winners and losers meeting. The bracket should finish Monday unless the “if necessary” game comes into play, which would be held Tuesday. As with all spring sports, everything is weather permitting.
Portland is to travel to Hendersonville for a play-in game with the winner taking on Lebanon at 5 p.m. Saturday Brent Foster Field. Beech and Wilson Central will meet at 2 p.m. in the other game.
Central coach Anthony Ford said coaches decided (each host site gets to determine the schedule) to leave Sunday open for Mother’s Day unless the weather forecast for Monday looks bad.
The bracket winners will meet in a one-game championship at the higher-seed, likely Wednesday, though it could be Tuesday. Another change this year is the regular-season champion does not receive an automatic berth in the Region 5-AAA tournament.
9-AAA softball, which has historically been a straight double-elimination, went to division play this year split along county lines and is formatting its tournament similar to baseball’s for this year.
Wilson Central is the overall No. 1 seed and, if its field is deemed suitable for playing, is set to host its half of the tournament starting Friday.
Beech won the Sumner division and will host its bracket at Veterans Park in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet, the last-place finishers in each division, met last night at MJHS with the winner slotted to face Beech at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by Lebanon (whose prom is set for Friday), seeded No. 2 out of Wilson County, taking on Gallatin at 3. Winners and losers will meet Monday.
At Wilson Central, the Lady Wildcats are to host Portland at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Station Camp vs. Green Hill at 7. Winners and losers will meet Monday.
In District 8-AA baseball, Watertown is the No. 2 seed from its division and is to play Livingston Academy at 4 p.m. today at Upperman, followed by the host Bees vs. Cannon County. Winners and losers will play each other Saturday.
The tournament will continue Monday with the “if necessary” game Tuesday. The bracket winners (DeKalb County is hosting the other half) will meet in a one-game championship game at the higher seed next Wednesday.
The 8-AA softball tournament won’t be finalized until today as Watertown had to face DeKalb County last night to decide the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds. Regardless, the Lady Tigers will play at home in the first round Friday against either Smith County or Livingston Academy before the entire district comes to WHS next week to finish the tournament, which is scheduled to run through Thursday.
In Division II softball, Friendship Christian’s Middle Region game at Columbia Academy was suspended in the fourth inning Tuesday with the Lady Commanders trailing 2-0 and was to resume yesterday.
