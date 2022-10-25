Hundreds of dog owners and lovers alike traveled to the Wilson County Fairgrounds for New Leash on Life’s 22nd annual Bark in the Park event on Saturday.
Both people and pets sought entertainment in vendors, games, a silent auction, food booths and more. Entertainment wasn’t the only focus of the day, though, as pet health was equally emphasized.
New Leash on Life hosted a free, drive-up rabies clinic from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to distribute shots to pets who weren’t previously vaccinated.
All benefits from the fundraiser go directly into New Leash on Life’s shelter program.
“For instance, if we average $10,000 from this event, it is all going straight to the shelter,” Bark in the Park coordinator Angela Chapman said.
According to Chapman, the funds raised from Bark in the Park varies from year to year, but most of the money derives from sponsorships.
New Leash on Life is a local nonprofit organization that is devoted to improving the lives of animal companions through providing shelter, placement and spay/neuter education and awareness.
For Saturday’s fundraiser, the organization partnered with another nonprofit organization in the area, the Empower Me Center. Empower Me is a non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of those with disabilities.
Together, they organized the event so that there was something for everyone to enjoy, humans and fur-babies alike.
“We are good at knowing what to do with dogs, but we struggle to know what to do with kids,” Chapman said. “They (Empower Me) bring activities that are fun and kid friendly. It was a solid choice to partner with another non-profit in the community that has like-minded principles, but serve a different audience. It helps us spread the message and reach more people.”
Despite being on the fairgrounds, Bark in the Park wasn’t exclusive to just Wilson County.
In fact, one attendee, Maddie Conner, traveled nearly an hour from East Nashville with her 2-year-old doberman-poodle-mix, Moose. The pair like to frequent dog-related events often, and Saturday’s was their first one since moving to East Nashville from Knoxville.
Conner noted that she just couldn’t pass up the opportunity when she saw there was one relatively close by. It was unanimous that both Conner and Moose were loving it.
Moose participated in a free, mini-agility course put on by Elizabeth Evans with Jump for Joy Agility, constructed to give dogs a “taste test” for agility training. He is currently a student of Evans, so they worked together closely to complete the course.
Following Moose, a 3-year-old chihuahua-rat-terrier mix named Speck ran the course with his owner, Lisa Ferron.
The agility course was neither Ferron nor Speck’s first rodeo. Speck is in training to be like his older brother, Jack O’ Bean. He is a master-level dog who has participated in agility competitions for the past 10 years. While Jack O’ Bean has Speck’s work cut out for him, Ferron said that Speck is working very hard and expressed how proud she is of him.
“Speck was a rescue from animal control,” Ferron said. “It’s taken a lot of work, but events like this help him become much more relaxed around people. He gets better every time.”
At every turn, there were dogs and lots of them. Many of the dogs wore costumes. There was a French terrier named Jolene with a Tennessee Volunteers cheerleading outfit on. Florence the shih tzu also sported Vols attire.
Buttercup the basset hound was dressed as a pumpkin, and Country the lab came as a skeleton. The costumed pets drew the attention from the crowd.
The Bark in the Park date for next year is already set for the same place and time, and it will be held on Oct. 28.
