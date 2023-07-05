In response to potential legal ramifications, the Lebanon City Council voted to approve a resolution that recognized a developer’s vested right to continue with the third phase of development at Hickory Ridge Road and Highway 109.

CHM Lebanon originally received approval from the city council in 2020 for the project’s three phases of development. The first phase was the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center, which includes a new Publix. The second phase was a multi-family apartment complex, and the third will likely be a multi-family development on the remaining three acres.

