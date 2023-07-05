In response to potential legal ramifications, the Lebanon City Council voted to approve a resolution that recognized a developer’s vested right to continue with the third phase of development at Hickory Ridge Road and Highway 109.
CHM Lebanon originally received approval from the city council in 2020 for the project’s three phases of development. The first phase was the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center, which includes a new Publix. The second phase was a multi-family apartment complex, and the third will likely be a multi-family development on the remaining three acres.
The city council’s decision to recognize CHM Lebanon’s vested rights will allow the developer to continue the project unaffected by zoning changes made in April.
Back in April, the Lebanon City Council approved a change to the zoning code that eliminated a loophole that had allowed developers to utilize multi-use zoning to build apartment complexes. However, the Hickory Ridge Project was initially approved prior to the 23.66.99 zoning change.
When the third phase of the project originally came before the council on June 6, Lebanon City Attorney Andy Wright warned the council about the potential legal consequences of denying the resolution.
“A plausible scenario for this (if) you deny this tonight, at some point in the future, they’re going to come in to pull building permits to build even more than four units per building in it,” Wright said. “Staff, pursuant to 23.66.99 is gonna deny those permits and then possibly be sued over it. If the chancellor rules that they did have a vested right, we’re going to end up issuing those building permits anyway, plus we’re going to have to pay attorney fees.”
Those legal implications influenced the city council’s decision on Thursday night.
“There were some legal issues with it, and we had to go back and relook at it,” ward 3 councilor Camille Burdine said.
Burdine wasn’t present at the first vote and voted to approve the resolution recognizing the developer’s vested rights on Thursday night.
“It was advised by our legal council to pass (the resolution), because we’d probably have a lawsuit,” Burdine said. “We do try to take the advice of our city attorney.”
Ward 4 councilor Chris Crowell voted no on the original resolution and voted no when the resolution to recognize CHM’s vested rights appeared before the council on Thursday.
“They had a project that they had started working on a few years ago, which included the construction of the Publix,” Crowell said. “There were multiple parcels that were involved with that. It boiled down to a disagreement on whether or not the particular parcel (of land where the third phase would be developed) that they now have under contract was part of the original project or whether it was something that was started after the original project. My contention was that it was something that they had done as an additional phase and not as part of the original plan.”
Phil Morehead was the only member of the city council that voted in favor of the original resolution at the June 6 meeting.
“I was not on the council at the time (in 2020) that (the development was originally approved),” Morehead said. “I would have probably voted against it when it originally happened, because I am not in favor of apartments. From everything that I’ve read and heard, talking to council, talking to other people, these developers did a lot of infrastructure work. They did a lot of work based on the premise that they went to the city and said, ‘We want to do this in three phases.’ ”
Morehead voted in favor of the resolution on Thursday night.
“My understanding is that these guys spent somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million updating infrastructure that was a huge benefit to the city as part of this whole deal,” Morehead said. “Although I do not like the apartments, my opinion is that your word is your bond. If the city and this developer made an agreement back in 2020, then whether I like it or not, we need to live by it.”
Ward 1 commissioner Joey Carmack voted against the resolution.
“The citizens have spoken out and made it clear they want the apartments to slow down,” Carmack said. “That’s why Mayor (Rick) Bell brought us the changes to the CN/CS zoning. It was the right thing to do to vote no, as I felt that was what the citizens would want me to do, and there were no plants approved for that parcel of land.”
Ward 5 councilor Tick Bryan originally voted against the third phase of development during the June 6 meeting. At Thursday’s meeting, he voted in favor of recognizing the developer’s vested rights.
“After more investigation on my part, I came to find out that what we had done the first time was limit them to the original agreement that they had with the city,” Bryan said. “I didn’t want to change gears midstream and not allow them to do what we had all agreed upon initially when they built Publix.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.