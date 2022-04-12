The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Autumn Adair, a second-grade teacher at Watertown Elementary School …
Name: Autumn Adair
School: Watertown Elementary
Age: 33
What grade/subject do you teach? Second grade
How long have you been in education? This is my eighth year.
How many years have you taught at your current school? I have taught all eight years at Watertown Elementary
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I am an avid Hobby Lobby shopper. I usually go at least once a week. My daughter and I love crafting, and we are always creating something new.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I love going to the beach and the lake with my family. I also enjoy reading books that interest me and books with my daughter.
How would you describe your teaching style? I think my teaching style is probably a mixture of many different styles. In my classroom, we work whole group, with partners and with small groups. I think it is important to teach students to work independently but to also learn how to work with others, which is definitely a life skill.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I work hard to have my classroom be a comfortable place for students to learn. I focus on creating a positive classroom culture, where I treat my students with respect, and they also treat each other with respect as well. Because of this, we are able to work in small groups and partners, which definitely motivates the students to work, and then, they are able to learn from each other. We are big on setting goals and figuring out what steps we need to take to reach them and then celebrating when we do.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? I think every class and every school year is a new adventure with new challenges and ups and downs. I change the way I teach based on the class I have and the students I have and sometimes even the day we are having. I think it is always important to do what is best for your students and to be open to learning new teaching methods and changing the way you do things if necessary.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I love that we have great parent participation when we have after-school learning events, and our parents really care and want to support what is going on in the classroom. I also love our administration, and I feel like I can go to them with any questions or concerns I may have and they would help and give any support that they could.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I have always loved spending time with children and helping them learn. All throughout high school and college, I taught in preschools and subbed in classrooms. I think you definitely have to have the desire to be a teacher, but if you have it, there is nothing else you could imagine yourself doing.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? I think the most fulfilling part of teaching is getting to spend my day with sweet students and teaching them but also getting to know them. I love when a student wants to tell me everything they did over the weekend but also wants to work hard to meet my expectations.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching is figuring out how to meet the needs of all of my students. I want to meet them where they are and then push them to where they need to be, and it takes a lot of work to make that happen.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I think my view has changed for the better. At the beginning, you are really just learning how to be a teacher, and once you feel comfortable with that, then, you are really able to embrace teaching. You learn new things and change things every year, which just continues to make you a better teacher.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? We see changes every year. Sometimes, when we change things, it works, and sometimes, we have to readjust. I think the world and technology is going to continue changing, so education will have to change right along with it.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I had a past administrator that made a big impact on my teaching career. She pushed me out of my comfort zone, which allowed me to see new things I was capable of. I was also able to attend Ron Clarke Academy with her, which has really made me a better teacher and has helped to shape my teaching style and classroom.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Honestly, I don’t think I can really pinpoint one memorable moment. I make new, memorable moments every school year with each new set of students. Seeing them make and accomplish their goals is always a great memorable moment.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? It makes me smile when past students tell me they wish they were still in my classroom or that they could be in my classroom forever because they loved their school year so much. It makes me happy that I can make them feel loved enough to wish they could stay.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would love to be remembered by students as the teacher who was excited to see them every morning and told them how proud I was of them and shared in celebrating their accomplishments.
