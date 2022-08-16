According to a statement from the Southern Baptist Convention’s executive committee, the Department of Justice has officially opened up an investigation into the religious organization.

The investigation stems from a bombshell report released earlier this year implicating several high-ranking members of the SBC Executive Committee in a scandal dating back decades. That report revealed hundreds of instances of abuse that were swept under the rug.

