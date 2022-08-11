KNOXVILLE — Dolly Parton donned her best sequined park ranger outfit Friday to unveil Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s newest and longest roller coaster opening in the spring of 2023.

The attraction, an expansion of Wildwood Grove, will bring thrills to the family-friendly area of the park. Big Bear Mountain is the largest single attraction investment in Dollywood history, with a cost of $25 million.

