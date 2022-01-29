Dolores Heady, of Auburntown, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at age 71.
The graveside service, conducted by Roger Smith, is at noon on Sunday at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Dillon Jackson, Zach Logsdon, Derek Logsdon, Noah Logsdon, Jacob Speck and Caleb Barrett. Joshua Speck is an honorary pallbearer.
Sara Dolores Heady was born in Lebanon to Sammie Bullard Bond and John Grover Cleveland Bond.
She worked as a seamstress in a factory.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains and the beach.
She is survived by: her children. Misty (Roger) Smith, Sandy (Ralph) Jackson, Dennis (Shana) Speck, Angel Heady Logsdon; step-daughter, Donna Buckingham; grandchildren, Bethany Watson, Kade Stier, Caleb Barrett, Shelly Buckingham, Kristin Stier, Dillon Jackson, Zach Logsdon, Paige Smith, Derek Logsdon, Grace Smith, Jessie Jackson, Eric Buckingham, Cory Buckingham, Noah Logsdon, Keke Poynter, Jacob Speck, Joshua Speck, and Haley Smith (whom they raised as their own); sisters, Beverly Gunter, Eva Denson, and Debbie Bates.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Johnnie Heady; son, Johnnie Heady II; parents, Sammie and John Bond; and siblings, Butch Bond, Donnie Bond, Stevie Bond, Robin Bond, Terry Bond, Betty Collins and Darrell Bond.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
