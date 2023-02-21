Donald Allen Small

Donald Allen Small

Donald Allen Small (also known as Smalls, Big Don Small, Donny Ballgame, Don Remote, Mr. Don) entered the gates of heaven and began dancing with Jesus on Feb. 15, 2023.

Don succumbed to acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19. He was 100% mentally sharp (and a wise butt) until the end.

