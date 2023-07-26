Donald Davis Simpson, 88, of Watertown, died on July 24, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born on Dec. 11, 1934 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Roy and Irene Davis Simpson and was preceded in death by his brother, George Simpson.
Don was a graduate of Watertown High School and Middle Tennessee State University.
He served on Gov. Frank Clement’s economic development staff and was Wilson County court clerk from 1965-74 and Wilson County judge/county executive from 1974-94.
Don was a member of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, where he served as president in 1973 and was president of the Lebanon Lions Club in 1973.
Currently, he served on the Wilson County Election Committee.
He was known as a Polled Hereford breeder and a supporter of the Tennessee Walking Horse Association.
Don is survived by: his wife, Peggy Thorne Simpson; his sister, Joan Smith (and her husband, Sidney) of Brentwood; niece, Shana (Chris) Graham; nephews, Brett Alan (Deanna) Smith, Jeffery Bud (Carrie) Simpson, Roy George Simpson II, Timothy Clark (Susan) Simpson; and sister-in-law, Virginia Simpson of Cookeville.
Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon, with Sidney Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Bud Simpson, George Simpson, Clark Simpson, Brett Smith, Mark Wright, Jim Coley, Bruce Sevier, and Billy Joe Allison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Potter Children Home by mailing those to 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 42101, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
