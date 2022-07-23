Donald Lee Brock, Jr., 58, of Pleasant Shade, died on July 21, 2022, in Nashville.
Born in Litchfield Park, Arizona, Mr. Brock was a son of the late Donald Lee Brock, Sr., and Helen Claire Brock Raines, who survives.
He was a retired roofer and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by: his mother, Helen Lowe Raines of Lebanon; a daughter, Jessica Leigh Michelson of Ogden, Utah; two sons, Walter Kreed Brock of Louisville, Kentucky, Cory Lee Brock of Corydon, Indiana; a sister, Elaine McElvaney of Lebanon; a brother, Dewey Brock of Lebanon; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill.
The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Jordan-Williams Cemetery in Eagleville.
Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
