Donald Ray Warren, 75, died on June 23,2022, at Lebanon’s Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1947, in Lebanon, the son of Tollie and Anna ( Powers) Warren.
In addition, he was predeceased by two brothers, Terry and Gary Warren.
He is survived by: his wife of 44 years, Lee Ann (Sisk) Warren; his two daughters, Leigh Andra (Warren) Bishop, Emily Claire Warren; and two grandchildren, Sean Wesley Booz and Mackenzie Elise Bishop.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
