Donna Watson passed away on Aug. 30, 2023, at age 63.
The celebration of life, conducted by Corky Cross, is at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon TN. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m.
Donna Johnson Watson was born in Lebanon to Sammie Dillon Johnson and William Johnson.
She worked as an executive assistant at First Freedom Bank for 16 years.
She enjoyed her kids, the beach and Disney.
Her grandkids were her life.
She attended Cumberland Presbyterian.
Donna is survived by: her husband, Claude Watson, Jr.; daughters, Paige Watson (Taylor) Sparks, Courtney Watson (Brian) Estep; grandchildren, Molly Estep, Ally Estep, Watson Sparks; siblings, Danny (Kathy) Johnson, Lisa (Tony) Atchison; and nieces, Shelby Merryman, Rachel Deffendall, and Sarah Frye.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sammie and William “Brownie” Johnson.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
