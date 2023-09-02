Donna Johnson Watson

Donna Johnson Watson

Donna Watson passed away on Aug. 30, 2023, at age 63.

The celebration of life, conducted by Corky Cross, is at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon TN. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m.

