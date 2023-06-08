Donna Kay (Goad) Barlow — a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — went home to be with her Lord and savior on June 2, 2023, after a long battle with ALS.
Donna was born at McFarland Hospital in Lebanon to James and Annie Lee (Tarpley) Goad.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, class of 1969.
She was swept off her feet by the love of her life, Jerry Barlow, at the saddle club in Lebanon. It was a true love story she was so fond of retelling. Jerry and Donna spent the next 55 years blissfully married.
She and Jerry found such fierce pride and joy in raising their children, Jim and Brandee.
Donna, who was never one to sit on her laurels, pursued her degree as a dental assistant. She helped grow Dr. Steven Thaxton’s practice for more than 20 years.
Donna was always the first person called if anyone wanted to redecorate or design a new room. She enjoyed the thrill of hunting for the perfect piece to complete any design. Donna’s impeccable sense of style and fashion was envied by all who loved her.
Donna was an avid walker and loved to do laps around the park.
She doted on her grandchildren and absolutely spoiled her great-grandchildren.
She was a pillar of her family and was always the person to go to with a problem.
Donna loved hot fresh coffee, good conversation and a friend to share it with.
Donna is survived by: her husband, Jerry Barlow; children, Jim (Debbie) Barlow, Brandee (Steve) Greene; grandchildren, James (Amelia) Barlow, Hannah Greene, Felicity Greene; great-grandchildren, Hunter Barlow, Violet Barlow; and sisters, Debra Edwards, Brenda McCanless, and Angie (Marlon) Holt.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, James and Annie Lee Goad; sister, Joyce Tisdale; and brother, Ricky Goad.
The funeral service, conducted by Scott Moore, was at noon on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment was held in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens following the service. Pallbearers were Hayden Schreeder, Aaron Hosier, Trey Licon, Graham Licon, Connor Vastola and Logan Vastola.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.