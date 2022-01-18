Donna Lowery passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 15, 2022 at age 80.
The funeral service, conducted by Will McReynolds, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Donna Howell Lowery was born in Lebanon to Ovie Mae Miller Howell and Aubrey S. Howell.
She worked as a recruiter for Cracker Barrel.
She was a founding member of Hope Baptist Church, formerly West Hills Baptist, and a faithful member for more than 30 years.
She enjoyed fishing and being with her family, especially the grandkids.
Mrs. Lowery is survived by: her children, James (Alice) Lowery, April Bonner; grandchildren, Katelin (Josh) Jones, Donna (Taylor IV) Ferraro, Lora Bonner; great-grandchildren, Bella Mota, Max Brady, Thomas Taylor Ferraro V, Joshua Jones, Jr., Aiden Jones, Mary Grace Jones, Kennedy Ferraro, Jacob Jones, Henderson “Hank” Ferraro; siblings, Barbara (Gig) Gillock, Loretta (Tommy) Patton, Charles (Mary Sue) Howell; sisters-in-law, Mary Joe Howell, Delores Howell; brother-in-law, Chuck Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Edward Lee Lowery; parents, Ovie Mae and Aubrey S. Howell; and siblings, Aubrey Howell, Jr., Shelton Howell, Reba Sheetz, Grace Gray, and Virginia Carpenter. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
