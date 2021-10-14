Services for Donna N. Ward, 43, will be on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles William Seay and Inell Carter Seay; brothers, William David Seay, Larry Seay; great nephew, Jaelin Davis; and great nieces Neveah Davis and Kayla Davis.
Donna was a devoted niece to her aunts, whom preceded her in death.
Survivors include: her children, Kenan Ward, Haven Ward; loving companion, Jimmy Lee Allen “Big Trouble Maker;” her children’s father; Kenneth Ward; siblings, Barbara (Elder Gerald) Davis, Crystal Seay, Cassandra Shaw, Angela (Ben) Saddler; beloved aunt, Mainell Cragwall; special family friends, Danielle Nixon, Robert Wade; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Social Distancing, temperature checks and masks will be required.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, located at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
